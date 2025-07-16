“Nothing is guaranteed” - Pete Alonso hints at future with Mets amid free agency reports 

New York Mets' Pete Alonso could be a free agent at the end of the season. While there have been rumors around where Alonso could land in free agency, the 30-year-old infielder dropped a hint about his future with the Mets on Monday.

SNY shared an X video in which Alonso mentioned it would be "really special" to stay with the Mets long-term. However, he also mentioned that a lot of things happen business-wise and there is no guarantee at this time.

"I mean if it works out, you know," Alonso said on staying with the Mets. "I mean it would be really special to. But again, there is like a lot of things that happen business-wise, and a lot of unpredictable things happen in free agency.

"I mean this time around, like last year, there is no guarantee... It's a great team. A great group of guys. We'll see what happens. Nothing is guaranteed."

You can check what Alonso said about staying with the New York Mets below:

In 2025, Pete Alonso has amassed 361 At-Bats with an average of .280. He also has 53 runs, 21 home runs, and 77 RBIs to his name. Furthermore, Alonso has a .376 OBP and .908 OPS.

Pete Alonso revealed why he did not participate in this year's Home Run Derby

This year's Home Run Derby, won by Cal Raleigh, featured many prominent MLB names. However, one notable star that did not take part in this annual competition was Pete Alonso. The Mets star even explained his absence last week.

On X, SNY uploaded a video of Alonso's interaction with the media, in which he revealed he has never really enjoyed the All-Star break.

“I’ve never really fully enjoyed the three off-days,” Alonso said. "So, I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half.”

You can check what he said in the tweet below:

While Alonso may not have been part of the Home Run Derby, he put up a brilliant performance in the 2025 All-Star Game. Alonso, who was named a reserve for the National League, hit a three-run home run, which contributed to the National League's 7-6 victory over the American League.

