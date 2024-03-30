“Nothing like opening day in LA” - Fans react in awe as Freddie Freeman shares heartfelt family moment during Dodgers' Opening Day game

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, his wife Chelsea, and their kids Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner continue to be a shining example of a harmonious family.

In a recent Instagram post made by Chelsea, she shared a heartwarming moment with the family ahead of the opening day festivities at Chavez Ravine.

"Opening Day #14 ⚾️" - Freddie and Chelsea Freeman

The special moment for the Freeman family garnered well wishes and adoration from fans far and wide.

"Nothing like opening day in LA. We love Freddie!!" - @juang2424

"Gorgeous! Beautiful family!" - @lorireedvesely

"I love how the younger boys had 'Freeman' on the back of their jerseys and Charlie's said 'CHARLIE' He's my guy." - @deanfromcc

"Your wonderful family brings happiness to the whole world" - @arigata_ya

"Everyone looks happy to be back! Have a great season! - @sugaredupcookies

"Fabulous Freeman Five" - @k8lu12

"Happy opening day Freeman family" - @jennaczmowski

"Such a beautiful family" - @chister510

Through the course of the offseason and preseason, the Freemans have been a staple in the social media world with the family's adventures often taking center stage.

Freddie Freeman honored by alma mater

LA Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently returned to his high school alma mater, El Modena High School. This time, the first baseman was honored by the school by naming its newly built clubhouse in honor of its famous alumnus.

"A special gift from Freddie Freeman. Freddie’s high school El Modena unveiled a new baseball clubhouse today. The new renovations were made with a donation that Freddie pledged last year. It was used to build a locker room, coach’s office and more." - Dodgers

Freddie Freeman donated $500,000 of the $1.6 million needed to cover the costs of the building. The rest was paid for by the Orange Unified School District. Included in the newly-built structure are locker rooms, a coaches' office, a meeting area with monitors, and bigger batting cages.

The Dodgers star spoke at the ceremony, via The Orange County Register:

“I have been in a clubhouse for a very long time as a player. Sometimes you spend more time in there than you do with your family. The bonds, relationships and stories you share are special.

“I come here pretty much every day when it gets closer to spring training. This is a very special place to me.”

Freeman graduated from El Modena High School in 2007 before being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft.

