Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is confident about his team's chances in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies managed to escape the fortress that is Minute Maid Park with a 1-1 record versus the Houston Astros. Most teams in the league would be relieved to make it out of Houston with a win.

The Phillies now hold home-field advantage in the World Series. They lost 5-2 in Game 2 but a 6-5 extra innings win in Game 1 gave them the edge. The two teams now head to Philadelphia tied 1-1.

The way the MLB playoffs are set up, the next three games will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Nick Castellanos was asked about his team's chances during the postgame interview.

"Now we've got three at home to take care of business," said Castellanos.

Castellanos made a valid point in his interview. The Phillies stole a game in Houston and will now have the home crowd on their side. If they can take advantage of the loud and raucous atmosphere in Philadelphia, they may not have to travel back to Texas.

Castellanos has been a key member during this playoff run. He has been vital on the offensive and defensive side of the field. Castellanos' diving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning saved the first game for the Phillies.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos is confident his team can win the World Series with the three games left in Philadelphia

Nick Castellanos celebrates after scoring a run against the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

The 2021 All-Star has been solid for the Phillies throughout the season. With Bryce Harper injured for a chunk of the regular season, Castellanos stepped up. The right fielder had a .263/.305/.389 slash line with a .694 OPS. He also contributed with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs to help the Phillies secure a Wild Card spot late.

During the playoffs, Castellanos already has 11 hits and seven runs. He has seven RBIs after 13 games. Although Castellanos is yet to hit a home run, he has had some clutch hits at important stages.

The Phillies have relied heavily on Castellanos along with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto. If their offense can maintain this momentum for the rest of the series, we could be in for a World Series upset.

