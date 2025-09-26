“Now I get Paul Skenes all to myself” - Pirates ace’s girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares cheeky video as pitcher wraps up 2025 regular season

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been cheering for the All-Star pitcher from the stands throughout the season, and it was the same when he took the mound for the final time this season.Dunne, who retired from gymnastics earlier this year, travelled to Cincinnati to cheer for Skenes' final start of the season at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.With the NL Cy Young favorite not scheduled to pitch in the upcoming three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, Dunne shared a cheeky video from the stands on TikTok. The former LSU gymnast pretended to be distraught with the Pirates ace's season concluding on Wednesday.&quot;Now I get Paul all to myself,&quot; Dunne captioned the post.View on TikTokDunne, who was at the ballpark to support Skenes in his final start, wore an anxious look in the fifth inning as the Pittsburgh ace went for the shutout against the Reds.Skenes was involved in a pitching duel with Hunter Greene, but the Pirates ace came on top, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out seven Reds batters as Pittsburgh held on for a 4-3 win in extra innings.Paul Skenes reflects on historic season for Pirates After his shoutout performance against the Reds on Wednesday, Paul Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings. He is the first pitcher since Justin Verlander in 2022 to finish with a sub-2 ERA.“Yeah, I got a hundredth worse than last year,” Skenes said. “I’m actually worse than I was last year. I’m just kidding. It’s cool. I don’t come into the year with any numerical goals or anything like that, any stat goals, but it’s a product of doing what you’re supposed to do.&quot;Despite his stellar record this season that has established him as a favorite for the NL Cy Young award, Skenes isn't leaning too much on it. &quot;Having a sub-2 (ERA) is great, but it’s not, I don’t know,” Skenes said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a winning mentality to come out after four (innings). I didn’t think about it. I didn’t know what my ERA was during the game. I wasn’t checking anything like that. Just about winning.”The Pirates will take on the Braves without Skenes for their final series of the regular season.