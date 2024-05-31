"Now do Servais and Dehart” “Time to find a new scapegoat!” – Mariners fans call for further action after team fires coach Brant Brown

The Seattle Mariners have not been able to get it going at the plate this season. As a team, they hold a .221 batting average, placing them 28th across Major League Baseball.

Ahead of their Friday night matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle announced they had parted ways with Brant Brown. Brown worked as the club's Bench Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

It is not just batting average where the team has failed. They also rank 28th in the league in terms of total runs and 29th with 3.64 runs per game. The club is tired of the lackluster offense and wants to see some change.

While this is a good start, it may not be enough to change this team's fortune. With the way they look at the plate, they need more than just a change in coaching.

"Now do Servais and DeHart" - one fan posted.

"Time to find a new scapegoat!" - posted another.

"Don't think that's gonna fix the problem" - posted another.

Fans want to see hitting coach Jarret DeHart and manager Scott Servais get the boot. They do not think the problem is going to be solved by relieving Brown of his duties.

"Hitting coach still employed though?' - said another fan.

"Well, Brant Brown certainly wasn’t the answer but I doubt this offense is going to have a miraculous turnaround after his departure" - said another.

"Nice dude, but our players look completely lost at the plate" - said another.

Only time will tell if Seattle will pick it up at the plate following this move. The fanbase, however, is not holding its breath.

Pitching has kept the Mariners alive this season

Seattle Mariners - Luis Castillo (Image via USA Today)

While the Mariners' offense has been tough to watch, the rotation has not. Going into the weekend, Seattle holds the ninth-lowest team ERA, right behind the Cleveland Guardians.

From Luis Castillo to Bryce Miller, the starting rotation has been fun to watch. However, they cannot expect to keep first place in the American League West just with their pitching.

Players like Julio Rodrguez and Mitch Haniger must step up and give this offense some life. If they don't they could see themselves giving up the division lead rather quickly. They only hold a three-game lead over the Texas Rangers, who have some stars returning on the horizon.

