  • "Now Tigers are panicking" - Fans ridicule Detroit Tigers over Charlie Morton DFA fallout

"Now Tigers are panicking" - Fans ridicule Detroit Tigers over Charlie Morton DFA fallout

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 00:11 GMT
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty

After enjoying a decent first half of the season with the Baltimore Orioles, starting pitcher Charlie Morton was acquired by the Detroit Tigers ahead of the trade deadline.

Though the trade was initially seen as quite a shrewd piece of business, Morton's time at Comerica Park has not gone to plan. Since joining the Tigers, Morton has a 2-3 record, along with a 7.09 ERA.

Coinciding with Morton's struggles, the Tigers as a team have also found it extremely hard to stay consistent of recent. Having entered the second half with a 14-game cushion atop the AL Central, Detroit have seen their lead cut down to a single game with a week of the regular season remaining.

With Charlie Morton continuing to struggle and no margin for error remaining, the Detroit Tigers decided to cut their losses, designating him for assignment on Sunday.

FOX Sports informed fans of Morton's DFA via X.

"The Tigers have designated Charlie Morton for assignment." the post read
Reacting to the post, several fans ridiculed the Tigers, pointing out how the team that appeared to be en route to a relatively straightforward division win now appeared to be in panic mode.

"Now Tigers are panicking" a fan commented
"Tigers bottling it big time." another fan wrote
"Classy that the Tigers can try to soft pedal their absolutely terrible collapse by throwing the goat horns on a 41 year old pitcher." another fan posted
"They need to designate the whole team for assignment" another fan replied
"Little too late now you dumb f**ks" another fan responded
"I understand sunk cost fallacy… but you traded long-terms assets for this guy. you HAVE to keep him in some sort of capacity." another fan shared
The Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the Cleveland Guardians for a division-deciding series

As we find ourselves in the final week of the regular season, there is plenty of high-stakes baseball to be enjoyed. However, the race for top spot in the AL Central is perhaps the most interesting.

The first-placed Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the second placed Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

Ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers for game one of the series against the Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty
Ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers for game one of the series against the Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty

With a mere one game advantage separating the two outfits, this is pretty much a winner-takes-all series for either team.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

bell-icon Manage notifications