"Now Tigers are panicking" - Fans ridicule Detroit Tigers over Charlie Morton DFA fallout

After enjoying a decent first half of the season with the Baltimore Orioles, starting pitcher Charlie Morton was acquired by the Detroit Tigers ahead of the trade deadline.

Though the trade was initially seen as quite a shrewd piece of business, Morton's time at Comerica Park has not gone to plan. Since joining the Tigers, Morton has a 2-3 record, along with a 7.09 ERA.

Coinciding with Morton's struggles, the Tigers as a team have also found it extremely hard to stay consistent of recent. Having entered the second half with a 14-game cushion atop the AL Central, Detroit have seen their lead cut down to a single game with a week of the regular season remaining.

With Charlie Morton continuing to struggle and no margin for error remaining, the Detroit Tigers decided to cut their losses, designating him for assignment on Sunday.

FOX Sports informed fans of Morton's DFA via X.

"The Tigers have designated Charlie Morton for assignment." the post read

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Tigers have designated Charlie Morton for assignment. ​ Morton had a 7.09 ERA through 9 starts after being acquired by Detroit at the trade deadline.

Reacting to the post, several fans ridiculed the Tigers, pointing out how the team that appeared to be en route to a relatively straightforward division win now appeared to be in panic mode.

"Now Tigers are panicking" a fan commented

javien Los yankees @javien114 Now tigers are panicking

"Tigers bottling it big time." another fan wrote

P🌟ul @PH1982CWS Tigers bottling it big time.

"Classy that the Tigers can try to soft pedal their absolutely terrible collapse by throwing the goat horns on a 41 year old pitcher." another fan posted

"They need to designate the whole team for assignment" another fan replied

"Little too late now you dumb f**ks" another fan responded

"I understand sunk cost fallacy… but you traded long-terms assets for this guy. you HAVE to keep him in some sort of capacity." another fan shared

The Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the Cleveland Guardians for a division-deciding series

As we find ourselves in the final week of the regular season, there is plenty of high-stakes baseball to be enjoyed. However, the race for top spot in the AL Central is perhaps the most interesting.

The first-placed Detroit Tigers are set to face off against the second placed Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

Ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers for game one of the series against the Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty

With a mere one game advantage separating the two outfits, this is pretty much a winner-takes-all series for either team.

