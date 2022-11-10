A 21-year-old Kate Upton was linked to a young Marilyn Monroe and it is no surprise why. They’re both blonde bombshells who have appeared on the covers of multiple publications, they’ve both acted in movies, and they're both known for being incredibly smart and dedicated professionals.

"Kate Upton channels Marilyn Monroe for photographer Annie Leibovitz on the cover of our 100th anniversary issue #VF100" - Vanityfair, Instagram

In an interview with Vogue in 2015, Upton was quizzed on whether she sees the resemblance herself and had an interesting take on the topic.

"I always thought Marilyn was so beautiful and iconic, it was amazing to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her,” Upton told Vogue U.K. “But I feel like nowadays it's easy to be genuine and show your personality, whereas I don't think Marilyn had that opportunity. And clearly, she had a dark side, and I don't have that."

Monroe passed away in 1962, at the tender age of 36 but her legacy will live on forever. Just to be mentioned in the same league as her is the validation many women wish to seek, and Upton is no different.

Upton, just like her opposite number, is fun-loving and a huge fan favorite. They may have been accused of being dumb blondes due to their persona, but that is absolutely not true.

"I don't take myself seriously, but I take my job seriously," she confessed during the interview.

With her steady success in the industry, Upton’s work ethic is oh-so evident and has helped catapult her into the big leagues, and an MLB superstar boyfriend in Justin Verlander sure does help.

Kate Upton's career highlights

Upton, a fearless teenager, set out on her journey to break into the fashion industry at the age of 15.

She was also a remarkable horserider - a champion equestrian with numerous national awards.

Apart from modeling, Upton has also acted in movies, most notably “The Other Woman” and “The Layover.”

