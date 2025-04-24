NSFW display by Tommy Pham in Pirates vs Angles game sparks fan backlash

MLB fans were left unhappy with Tommy Pham after the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder made an obscene gesture toward the crowd during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Ad

While the 37-year-old is a veteran in the majors, he's well-known for his fiery personality and volatile temperament. Despite a good showing in the Pirates' win over the Angels, Pham sparked severe backlash from fans for his indecent gesture.

Against the Angels, Pham once again showed his volatile side by making an obscene gesture toward the crowd at Angel Stadium. MLB fans weren't happy and shared their reactions on social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"No need for that as a professional athlete," wrote one on Instagram.

"Hope he gets fined and suspended. No idea why this guy is still here in the league," added another.

Enter caption

Fan reactions

While some fans called for a fine and suspension, others comdemned his attitude and said that it doesn't belong in the major leagues:

Ad

"What a clown," wrote @zavala1556.

"I wonder why Pham has played for 10 different teams in 12 years?," added @ed.nazzaro.

"Biggest tool in baseball," declared @david_raimi.

Despite his unpopularity with fans, Tommy Pham has been impressive for the Pirates against the Angels. After making a clutch catch to secure the first game of the series, he drove in a RBI single on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 victory. It remains to be seen if he receives any displinary action from the MLB.

Ad

Tommy Pham made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and spent five seasons, establishing himself as a capable hitter and impressive in defence. Since then, he hasn't spent more than two seasons in a single team, playing for 10 different teams in eight years.

Tommy Pham leads the MLB in defensive runs saved

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled in the early stages of the MLB, outfielder Tommy Pham has been crucial in their defense.

Ad

After their series against the Los Angeles Angels, the veteran leads in the major leagues in defensive runs saved, tied with Corey Seager and Carlos Neves.

Expand Tweet

While he has shown his defensive qualities, Pham has struggled to get going offensively, which has been a problem for the Pirates. They need to start scoring more to make a push for a playoff spot at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More