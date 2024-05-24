Oakland Athletics' new stadium on track for 2028, as per Las Vegas officials

The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas by 2028 has got a new update. It all but confirms that the A's are going to Nevada if there were any doubts.

The new stadium in Nevada will cost $1.5 billion and will be a 33,000-seat ballpark, which, as per the timeline, may see games taking place in the 2028 season.

As per the latest update, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, affirmed that the timelines in place will be met.

"They're coming and they've said they can finance this stadium," Hill said. "They are going to play baseball here in 2028. I frankly think it's just fun (for critics) to create some drama around it, and that's happening.

"That keeps all of our lives a little more interesting, but it doesn't change the facts on the ground, which is they've said what they're going to do and they're just doing it."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had a meeting with owners on Thursday and said that construction needs to begin by April if the 2028 deadline is to be met. He cited the example of the Las Vegas Raiders home, Allegiant Stadium, which was built in only 1.5 years.

"You think you could probably get the ballpark built in a very similar period of time," Hill said. "It's obviously a little bit smaller structure."

Key documents pending for approval in Athletics' move to Las Vegas

According to ESPN, there are two important documents that need to be clear by Steve Hill's desk for the Athletics' move.

The non-relocation agreement, which is reported to be around 30 years old, was proposed last week and is expected to be approved in the July meeting. The second and most important is the development agreement, which will provide clarity regarding financing plans.

Per ESPN, $380 million will be provided by public funding, which was approved last June by the Nevada legislature. For the remaining $1.1 billion, the A's have reportedly hired New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners to help find investors.

"I think John's looking at options," Hill said. "I don't think it's necessarily out of need. I think it's to make sure that the funding is the most efficient for the A's."

When asked if the Athletics owner, John Fischer, could fund the $1.1 billion by himself, Hill said in the affirmative.

This will be the last year of the Athletics in Oakland. They have rented Sacramento's minor league baseball park to host their games from next season until the Las Vegas Stadium is built.

