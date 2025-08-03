  • home icon
  • "Of all teams, it’s the Astros" - Fans roast Houston for stirring trouble over Alex Cora’s Red Sox's alleged sign stealing

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:52 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
As the Boston Red Sox took on the Houston Astros over the weekend, there were a few heated moments of controversy to go along with the high-quality baseball action on show.

The most notable of those moments was the benches-clearing brawl between the two sides, which took place in the series finale on Sunday, after the Astros accused Boston of stealing their signs.

A video of the incident was later uploaded to X by popular content page Bleacher Report.

"Benches clear after Astros thought Red Sox were stealing signs 👀" the post was captioned.
Reacting to the post, plenty of fans noted how ironic it was that the Houston Astros protested an opposing team stealing their signs so vehemently, having infamously been charged with illegal sign theft themselves in the past.

The Boston Red Sox continue strong run with three-game sweep of Houston Astros

Having made several quality acquisitions in the offseason, expectations were high among Bostonians heading into 2025. Despite solid performances from newly acquired stars such as Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, Boston struggled for consistency in the early months of the season.

Just when they appeared to be falling out of contention, however, things clicked into gear and Boston got itself back on track, becoming one of the hottest teams in the majors of late.

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Their strong run continued this weekend, as they swept the high-flying Houston Astros in the three-game series between the two teams at Fenway Park.

At the moment, Boston is second in the AL East and first in the wildcard, well-placed to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
