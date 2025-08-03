"Of all teams, it’s the Astros" - Fans roast Houston for stirring trouble over Alex Cora’s Red Sox's alleged sign stealing

As the Boston Red Sox took on the Houston Astros over the weekend, there were a few heated moments of controversy to go along with the high-quality baseball action on show.The most notable of those moments was the benches-clearing brawl between the two sides, which took place in the series finale on Sunday, after the Astros accused Boston of stealing their signs.A video of the incident was later uploaded to X by popular content page Bleacher Report.&quot;Benches clear after Astros thought Red Sox were stealing signs 👀&quot; the post was captioned.Reacting to the post, plenty of fans noted how ironic it was that the Houston Astros protested an opposing team stealing their signs so vehemently, having infamously been charged with illegal sign theft themselves in the past.Hayden Wheatley @WheatleyHaydenLINKOf all teams, it’s the Astros getting upset about it. 🤣🤣🤣Barbara @bat52301LINKCheaters mad at cheating 🤓CrooksWearMasks @ConmanProlineLINKThe astros accusing someone of stealing is pretty ironic don’t you think?Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ @ChuckDouglas_LINKThe hypocrisy is real.TheJamesPatrick @TheJamesPatrickLINK“Imagine the Astros being mad at stealing signs.” Announcer nailed it.MAŦADOR KINGDOM @MatadorKingdomLINKPretty rich of the Astros to accuse someone of cheatingThe Boston Red Sox continue strong run with three-game sweep of Houston AstrosHaving made several quality acquisitions in the offseason, expectations were high among Bostonians heading into 2025. Despite solid performances from newly acquired stars such as Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, Boston struggled for consistency in the early months of the season.Just when they appeared to be falling out of contention, however, things clicked into gear and Boston got itself back on track, becoming one of the hottest teams in the majors of late.Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Source: GettyTheir strong run continued this weekend, as they swept the high-flying Houston Astros in the three-game series between the two teams at Fenway Park.At the moment, Boston is second in the AL East and first in the wildcard, well-placed to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021.