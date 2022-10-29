Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is on his quest to get his first World Series ring in his long-time coaching career. He started his managerial career in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. In his 30 years of managing, he's in the best position to win a World Series.

Being the oldest manager to ever manager in a World Series, Dusty Baker received many phone calls this week wishing him luck. He shocked some fans by mentioning one person in particular that called him, and that was Bill Cosby. After hearing this, fans were confused and a little disgusted.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Snoop Dogg and Bill Cosby apparently called Dusty Baker this week to wish him luck. Snoop Dogg and Bill Cosby apparently called Dusty Baker this week to wish him luck.

While fans were impressed that Snoop Dogg called Dusty, they weren't so much by Bill Cosby. They don't want their team to be associated with somebody like that.

They're afraid that this will give others another reason to hate the Houston Astros. They're already burdened by a cheating scandal that won't go away; fans don't want to add being associated with Bill Cosby to that list.

"Oh great another reason for people to root against us," Said one Houston fan.

"Wildest thing I've read all day," Said another.

Fans believe that Dusty Baker should have kept the Bill Cosby call to himself. They're not sure why he made that information public. He isn't an individual that anyone would want to associate themselves with.

The Houston Astros need to take advantage of their home games

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 1

Philadelphia fans have already shown what they're capable of in the NLCS, and they'll be going even harder in the World Series. It's important that the Houston Astros take advantage of their games at Minute Maid Park. Philadelphia is a hard place to play. They can't afford to go into Philadelphia facing a deficit.

Houston's best shot at winning the World Series is heading into Philadelphia 2-0 up on Monday. They want to put pressure on the Philadelphia Phillies as early as possible.

Houston will have to shut down the red-hot Philadelphia offense. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins all have the opportunity to change the game with a swing of the bat.

Houston will look to their elite pitching staff to keep doing their thing. They have been nearly unhittable in the postseason thus far.

These two teams match up very well against each other. The World Series should be a very competitive series.

