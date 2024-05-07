"Oh no, I'm a shortstop...I don't know how to run a team" - David Samson criticizes HOFer Derek Jeter for his tenure as Marlins' CEO

In 2022, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter left his post with the Miami Marlins. He sold his stake in the organization and stepped down as the team's CEO.

Fast forward to the 2024 season, and the team is now a complete mess. They have struggled mightily, holding the third-worst record in the league at 10-27.

Former Marlins president David Samson is frustrated by the state of the team and how Jeter handled the squad during his tenure. He recently went on an episode of Foul Territory TV to slam the Yankees legend.

"Meanwhile, he spent millions of dollars moving the home run sculpture, he did a ton of work around the stadium to get rid of things we had done to really eliminate any thought of what we had done," - said Samson.

Samson stated that Jeter's focus was on things that did not make the team better. He was more focused on changing the structures inside the stadium.

"The irony is, he realized, 'Oh no, I'm a shortstop, I don't know how to run a team' and Bruce Sherman did not realize that for four years" - said Samson.

Samson also rips on Sherman for allowing this mess to continue. They are now in-deep with other owners, like Michael Jordan, who do not want to lose any more money.

"Sherman has a bunch of other owners, one of whom is Michael Jordan, who say, 'Hey, listen, we're not losing money any more. Stop with this.' So there's a clear reason not to increase payroll" - said Samson.

This is not an issue that is going to fix itself overnight. The front office must get together and figure out a plan to get out of this hole.

Former big league slugger also takes a jab at how the Marlins have handled themselves

Marlins President of Baseball Ops - Peter Bendix (Image via USA Today)

Last week, the Marlins traded away two-time batting champion Luis Arraez. This comes after the club has struggled offensively, hitting .227 as a team, ranking them 22nd in the league.

This led to president of baseball ops Peter Bendix making a statement that the club likely would miss the postseason. After which, former big league slugger Eric Hosmer, roasted the organization.

"You inherit a young team who made the playoffs, have a 2nd year manager (MOY last year) we come in and immidiately blow it all up. Bold strategy!" - said Hosmer.

For Miami fans, prepare for a long season. It is tough when the front office does not believe in the product they are putting on the field.

