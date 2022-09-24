"Oh PLEASE lets this backfire in October" "He's the most OVERRATED closer of all time" - MLB fans react to Edwin Diaz confidently warning opposing batters what's coming following the sound of trumpets 

Edwin Diaz has taken the baseball world by storm, becoming one of the most hyped pitchers in the league this year. His entrance song, Timmy Trumpets, has gone viral across the internet. Carrying the New York Mets to a postseason berth this year, the closer is feeling confident in himself.

When you hear the trumpets, it's game over.

"When they play my song, (hitters) know they're in trouble, because I'm coming in" - New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz

It's a strong mindset from someone who pitches in the biggest parts of baseball games. Closers need to have that mindset or they'll fall apart in the ninth inning when things get tough. However, the comments Diaz made rubbed some MLB fans the wrong way.

He's the most OVERRATED closer of all time I swear . Just because of his corny theme song

Some fans around the league think that Diaz isn't as good as he thinks he is and is only being hyped up for his song. Some are even hoping that he eats his words with the Mets being eliminated in the playoffs from one of his blown saves.

Edwin Diaz is tied for seventh among the league in saves with 31. He's tied with the new Milwaukee Brewers closer Taylor Rogers. He sits six saves behind Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians, who leads the league with 37.

Fans seem to think Edwin Diaz is better off competing instead of trying to intimidate batters through the media. The closer is intimidating enough with a 102 MPH fastball.

This is going to age poorly isn't it? As good as he has been this seems like a jinx waiting to happen.

Some fans are worried that he's going to jinx himself. Edwin Diaz has been lights out this season, only blowing three saves in 58 appearances. His three home runs given up this year are among one of the lowest of all pitchers in the league.

The Edwin Diaz entrance never gets old

Diaz has been a staple for the division-leading New York Mets squad. With a 95-56 record this year, they hold a 1.5 game lead over the defending World Series champs, the Atlanta Braves. Their record has already awarded them a spot in the postseason, but they are still fighting to clinch the division.

Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets need to keep their lead of the division ahead of their series with the Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets start a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics starting Friday. They play a two-game series against the Miami Marlins before taking on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets will look to widen their lead before taking on the Braves.

The Braves will finish three of their four-game series against the Phillies this weekend before taking on the Washington Nationals. With 1.5 games behind the Mets, the Braves are in a must-win situation with their next six games. Depending on what both teams do, their series on September 30th may decide the division.

