"Oh wow maybe he finally realized the Braves are robbing them"

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has named Magnus Sports Agency as his new representative per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Acuña Jr., along with his brothers Luisangel and Bryan, the Texas Rangers' no. 7 and Minnesota Twins prospects, respectively, will join their older brother. The brothers' cousin Maikel Garcia, the Kansas City Royals' No. 5 prospect, will also join the sports agency.
Magnus Sports, a division of Magnus Media LLC, was founded by multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony and talent agent Michael Vega. Acuña Jr. will now join Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert, who are also represented by Magnus Sports.
The star outfielder was previously represented by Peter E. Greenberg and Rep 1 Baseball. In 2019, he signed an eight-year $100 million deal with the Braves that got the team's fans excited but, made everyone else in the baseball world scratch their heads as he was easily worth more than the contract he just signed.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 2022 stats
Ronald Acuña Jr. only played in 119 regular-season games this year due to his recovery from a leg injury he incurred last season. He was selected into the National League All-Star team despite starting the season in late April.
The star slugger finished the 2022 campaign with 15 homers and 50 RBIs with a slash line of .266/.351/.764. Acuña batted decently during the postseason, but the Braves went cold against a surging Philadelphia Phillies that eliminated them from the playoffs and a chance to defend their title.