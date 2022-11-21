Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has named Magnus Sports Agency as his new representative per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Acuña Jr., along with his brothers Luisangel and Bryan, the Texas Rangers' no. 7 and Minnesota Twins prospects, respectively, will join their older brother. The brothers' cousin Maikel Garcia, the Kansas City Royals' No. 5 prospect, will also join the sports agency.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect." - @ Ken Rosenthal

Magnus Sports, a division of Magnus Media LLC, was founded by multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony and talent agent Michael Vega. Acuña Jr. will now join Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert, who are also represented by Magnus Sports.

MLB fans on Twitter had different reactions towards Ronald Acuña Jr.'s sudden switch, with some even pointing out that he got fleeced when he re-signed with the Atlanta Braves.

"Oh wow maybe he finally realized the Braves are robbing them"

Robert @Giantant456 Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Oh wow maybe he finally realized the Braves are robbing them twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Oh wow maybe he finally realized the Braves are robbing them twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Oscar Mattison @goodfundies_ Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Mf realized his agent negotiated one of the worst contracts in all of baseball. Maybe Albies’ takes the cake but it’s close twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Mf realized his agent negotiated one of the worst contracts in all of baseball. Maybe Albies’ takes the cake but it’s close twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

John Ladalia @Johnnydollaz89 Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Should’ve been fired before the Braves swindled him into that awful deal for him. He’s easily a $200M+ player on the open market. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Should’ve been fired before the Braves swindled him into that awful deal for him. He’s easily a $200M+ player on the open market. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Ronnie @Gem_Mint_Cards_ Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Too late. Whoever advised him to take that deal was either working behind the scenes with the braves or is beyond incompetent. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Too late. Whoever advised him to take that deal was either working behind the scenes with the braves or is beyond incompetent. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

PadresFuture @sports_guru Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic . His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline ; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Ronald Acuña Jr. has changed agents, hiring Magnus Sports, a source tells @TheAthletic. His brothers, Luisangel, 20, the Rangers’ No. 7 prospect per @MLBPipeline; and Bryan, 17, a Twins prospect, are also joining Magnus, as is his cousin Maikel García, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect. Clear sign he resents his contract. Braves have a problem on their hands. Rework Acunas deal and set precedence, do nothing and he could get into other players heads to not take club friendly deals, or trade him while he still has plenty of value. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Clear sign he resents his contract. Braves have a problem on their hands. Rework Acunas deal and set precedence, do nothing and he could get into other players heads to not take club friendly deals, or trade him while he still has plenty of value. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

The star outfielder was previously represented by Peter E. Greenberg and Rep 1 Baseball. In 2019, he signed an eight-year $100 million deal with the Braves that got the team's fans excited but, made everyone else in the baseball world scratch their heads as he was easily worth more than the contract he just signed.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 2022 stats

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One

Ronald Acuña Jr. only played in 119 regular-season games this year due to his recovery from a leg injury he incurred last season. He was selected into the National League All-Star team despite starting the season in late April.

The star slugger finished the 2022 campaign with 15 homers and 50 RBIs with a slash line of .266/.351/.764. Acuña batted decently during the postseason, but the Braves went cold against a surging Philadelphia Phillies that eliminated them from the playoffs and a chance to defend their title.

Poll : 0 votes