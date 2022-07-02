"Ohtani is so freaking good man" "And he's got a 2.68 ERA over 74 IP, absurd" - Baseball fans react to Shohei Ohtani's towering home run in Houston

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to prove that he is a top choice for the American League MVP.

Tonight, Ohtani launched a towering home run into the upper decks in right field in Houston.

"Shohei to the second deck!!!"-@MLB

This was Ohtani's 18th home run of the season, and it may have been his most impressive one. Simply put, Ohtani is really good at what he does.

To add to his 18 home runs, Ohtani also has a 7-4 record, a 2.68 ERA and 101 strikeouts. This is truly something special.

To be able to play at a high level in two different positions is impressive, to say the least. Never in baseball history have we seen anything like this. The only comparison is Babe Ruth.

Overall, Ohtani is proving that 2021 was not a fluke, and he is establishing himself as the game's most valuable player.

MLB Player Profile: Shohei Ohtani

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. In 2018, Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year by hitting 22 home runs and batting .285 at the plate. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 games started.

Ohtani broke out last season by belting 46 homers, stealing 26 bases and going 9-2 as a pitcher. He has truly emerged as one of the game's best players.

Ohtani's career is still very young, and the potential for the Japanese superstar is unlimited.

Shohei Ohtani continued his 2021 campaign with impressive numbers. On the offensive side, he is batting .268 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has also stolen eight bases.

On the pitching side of things, Ohtani has been dominant. He currently has a 7-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 101 strikeouts. His total WAR is at 3.9, which ranks fifth in all of baseball.

Los Angeles Angels: What's on tap?

The Los Angeles Angels continue their series against the Houston Astros this weekend, with the first pitch scheduled for tomorrow at 4:10 PM EDT.

The starting pitcher for the Angels is Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval enters play with a 3-2 record with a 2.63 ERA.

He will go up against Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Urquidy has a 6-3 record with a 4.36 ERA.

