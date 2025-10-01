“Ohtani’s going to be Ohtani” - Teoscar Hernandez lauds Dodgers’ $700M superstar after team’s 10-5 win vs. Reds

LA Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani turned heads with his performance Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. He homered in the lead-off spot and launched another one in the sixth inning to cap off his three-RBI outing in the 10-5 win.The Dodgers won Game 1 of the wildcard series, taking them one step closer to the NLDS round. After the game, fellow slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who also went the yard two times, including a three-run shot in the third inning, shared major praise for Ohtani, who is signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal.&quot;Ohtani is going to be Ohtani, you know, he can do that and more,&quot; Hernandez said. &quot;You know, hopefully he keeps doing that this year so we can keep winning games. It's, you know, it's great to have him hitting and now pitching.&quot;Hernandez also praised Blake Snell. The southpaw and two-time Cy Young winner pitched seven strong innings, allowing only two earned runs and was well supported by the offense in the runs column. He registered nine strikeouts against just one walk.&quot;Great, great, when you had a starter like that, everything goes easier. I think it makes our side easier so we can put some runs, so he can do the rest like today,&quot; Hernandez added.The Dodgers will next give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 against the Reds.Dodgers manager warns NL teams to be wary of red-hot Shohei OhtaniThe postseason is upon us and Shohei Ohtani has already shown how much damage he can do. Before the Dodgers superstar homered two times on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts already knew what was coming as he sent a warning to the rest of the league.“He’s in and has been in postseason mode,” Roberts told reporters. “His September has been fantastic -- at-bat quality, you can see it on the mound, he’s got a different look right now.”Ohtani has now homered six times in the last 10 games. While he's not scheduled to pitch in the wildcard round, he might take the mound in a potential NLDS appearance.