Olivia Dunne drops picture-perfect throwback post to celebrate LSU teammate's birthday

LSU athlete and social media sensation Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines. The renowned gymnast has seen her profile grow in recent years thanks to her looks, athletic talent and relationship with MLB's top pitching prospect Paul Skenes.

This time, Olivia Dunne has sent her biggest fans into a frenzy for her birthday tribute to her LSU teammate, Haleigh Bryant. The pair, who have excelled on Louisiana State University's gymnastics team, have enjoyed an incredible friendship that has only grown stronger in recent years.

Dunne took to social media to celebrate Bryant's birthday. Bryant, who turned 22, has been labeled by Dunne as the "GOAT" while sharing photos of the two.

In her birthday post, Olivia Dunne shared photos of her and Bryant with over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Among the pictures were the duo rocking bikinis at the beach and a number of photos of them together in the gym.

Haleigh Bryant is often regarded as one of the greatest LSU gymnasts of all time. In March, Bryant became the first athlete in the school's gymnastics history to record three perfect scores on the same night. That night, she became only the fifth athlete to accomplish this feat.

Olivia Dunne has gained a following in the MLB world for her relationship with Pau Skenes

The LSU gymnast, who was already popular among fans who follow NCAA athletics, grew her fanbase even more after it was announced that she and the first overall draft pick, Paul Skenes, were dating.

A future star for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes has been one of the top pitchers in college baseball in recent years. While many believed that Dylan Crews or Max Clark could have been selected with the top pick, the Pirates opted to take the potential All-Star starting pitcher.

