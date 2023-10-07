Olivia Dunne utilized AI while sharing some pictures of herself in high school. The LSU gymnast was homeschooled and thus never got a chance to make a yearbook for herself. However, she got to live those moments through AI-generated pictures, thanks to the latest TikTok trend.

Dunne is a popular creator on TikTok and was also named number 48 on Forbes list of Top 50 Creators. In the now-viral video, she can be seen sharing a number of pictures as a high school graduate that could well pass off as her yearbook photos.

The pictures seemed to have a 1990s fashion touch. The very first had a resemblance to the character Rachel from the hit sitcom "Friends," as Dunne donned a gray tank top with white piping. Most of the pictures were in front of a blueish-gray backdrop with a vintage feel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne could be seen featuring in different school roles. In one, the AI generated Olivia as a cheerleader, whereas another showcased her as the class president. The social media influencer looked adorable as fans poured in with their praises for her.

“Never took senior pics cause I was homeschooled… so here ya go #aiyearbook,” Dunne wrote as caption on the post.

Olivia Dunne used AI to generate some yearbook pictures

The LSU graduate never went to high school and required AI's help to live these moments for herself

When Paul Skenes made his relationship with Olivia Dunne public

Olivia Dunne is dating her former LSU collegemate Paul Skenes. The college baseball star was picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft. He shone in the current college baseball season winning the National Pitcher of the Year award and was named the College World Series MVP.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were rumored to be dating throughout the college baseball summer. The pair made it official in August of this year when Skenes gave an interview to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about the rumors of them dating.

Dunne and Skenes met each other after the latter's best friend was dating Dunne's TikTok sidekick Elena Arenas.