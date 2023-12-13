Olivia Dunne radiates ‘post-practice glow’ in Vuori Collection top as SI model and LSU star continues to turn heads with her sporty outfits

Olivia Dunne wowed her fans yet again, this time showing off what she looks like after practicing.

The iconic athlete was hitting the gym to get better in gymnastics, which certainly doesn't come without maybe a little blood, sweat and tears. The sweat, at least, was present, but it didn't stop fans from going berserk seeing her pics.

The selfies posted to Instagram were met with a ton of love, as the star athlete showed off a more natural look. She made it work with a Vuori Collection top, which certainly added to the impressive nature of the look.

Many were impressed, saying that she was a "stone cold beauty" and that she had a "post-practice glow". Clearly, her fans are enamored with her.

She's quickly become one of the biggest influencers in the world, something evidenced by her latest post showing her workout looks. She has over 430,000 likes at the time following the posting of a few selfies after practice, which is an incredible level of fame.

Olivia Dunne always impresses fans

Olivia Dunne wows her fans at every opportunity.

Everything that Olivia Dunne does is almost always met with praise. She's exceptionally famous, and her fans support her almost without question. Her social media posts, whether it's on her world famous TikTok or her other profiles, get tons of likes and comments.

Her gymnastics has taken the collegiate world by storm as well. She has Nastia Liukin gifting her custom-made boots, so she has quite a lot of attention on her for a lot of reasons.

To cap it off, she recently became a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Dunne starred in perhaps the most iconic magazine shoot in the world, and that's just one of the many things that leave her fans awestruck every time she does it.

