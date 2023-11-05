Olivia Dunne has become one of the most popular internet celebrities recently. The TikTok gymnastics sensation recently confirmed that she has been dating pitcher Paul Skenes, selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023.

Earlier this week, Olivia and her sister Julz Dunne got together to revisit some of their childhood memories. The conversation swiftly moved to a photo of Olivia as a young girl in a red dress carrying an adorable puppy.

While reminiscing about her furry friend, Olivia said,

“That was my little puppy biscuit. I loved her. She was my only friend in homeschool."

In the clip, the Dunne sisters also recalled a hilarious moment when they posed alongside some of their childhood friends with a cow mascot in an ice cream parlor. The siblings also poked fun at other throwback outfits they wore when young.

Olivia Dunne net worth: How much is the LSU gymnast worth in 2023?

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne

As per reports, Olivia Dunne, who has grabbed attention on the gymnastics mat and the digital stage, is worth an estimated $3.5 million in 2023.

Dunne has achieved incredible financial success as an internet personality. She rose to fame on TikTok, wherein she used to upload videos of her outfits, daily routines, pets and more. She has over 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 4.4 million on Instagram.

Reports claim that Dunne earns between $31,900 and $43,200 for a single sponsored post on Instagram. She also makes around $4,427 to $7,378 per video on TikTok.

Dunne's net worth is further boosted through her endorsement deals. She has collaborated with top brands, including American Eagle, Forever 21 and Vuori, among others.

By her admission, Dunne began gymnastics when she was only three years old and went pro at 14. She was also homeschooled before joining the Louisiana State University gymnastics team.