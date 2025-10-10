  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts' wife Brianna’s denim playoff look ahead of Game 4 NLDS

Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts' wife Brianna’s denim playoff look ahead of Game 4 NLDS

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 10, 2025 10:40 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show (Credits: IMAGN)

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts’ wife, Brianna, shared photos of her denim playoff look in an Instagram post. She even caught the attention of Olympian Allyson Felix.

Ad

In Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday, the Dodgers defeated the Phillies 2-1 in the extra innings. Betts played a steady game at second base, helping preserve the tie through the 11th inning.

Brianna shared images of her look on Instagram on Thursday, in a denim jacket and pants featuring “Bet ‘50’” and “Dodgers” on her outfit.

“Stylist: @nsmith_style Outfit: @azupcycledstudio,” Brianna captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Olympian Allyson Felix left the emoji

“😍💙”
Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts&#039; wife Brianna&rsquo;s post.(mrsbriannabetts/Instagram)
Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts' wife Brianna’s post.(mrsbriannabetts/Instagram)

Allyson Felix, the most decorated American sprinter in Olympic history, retired in 2022. She is now elected to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, which advocates for the first nursery at the Olympic Village to support athlete mothers.

Ad

A week ago, Brianna shared a snapshot on her Instagram. She wore an oversized button-up shirt with ‘Dodgers’ written across the chest and also featuring “50,” Betts’ jersey number. She completed her look with a white crop top and denim jeans and carried a red handbag.

Mookie Betts’s wife, Brianna, hosted a 5050 foundation event in Los Angeles.

On September 5, Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, hosted a 5050 foundation event in Los Angeles. Brianna shared a glimpse of the event in an Instagram post with a heartfelt note. Brianna and Betts co-founded the 5050 Foundation to raise funds for children to meet their medical and financial needs.

Ad

The inaugural event was hosted on August 28, “The Smash for Good Pickleball Challenge.”

“Hosted by Mookie and Brianna Betts and emceed by Matt Manasse, this event united celebrities, sponsors, and fans around an important cause," the caption read.
"Thanks to our generous sponsors, attendees, and auction participants, we raised funds to create sports programs for underrepresented youth and provide comprehensive education covering financial literacy, physical wellness, mental health, and nutrition. We couldn’t have asked for a better first year, and this is just the beginning 💙”
Ad
Ad

Brianna and Mookie Betts first met in middle school when Betts was in eighth grade and she was in seventh grade. They were best friends first, and Brianna called him “cute.

Back in December 2021, Brianna told EBONY,

“We’ve been together a long time and gone through different chapters in our relationship as we’ve grown as individuals," Brianna told Ebony. ’I’ve always known that I loved and adored him, but I knew I wanted to be his wife when it felt weird to go a day without seeing him or talking to him.”

They dated for 15 years and married on Dec 1, 2021, and they have two kids, Kynlee (7) and Kaj (2).

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications