Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts' wife Brianna’s denim playoff look ahead of Game 4 NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts’ wife, Brianna, shared photos of her denim playoff look in an Instagram post. She even caught the attention of Olympian Allyson Felix. In Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday, the Dodgers defeated the Phillies 2-1 in the extra innings. Betts played a steady game at second base, helping preserve the tie through the 11th inning.Brianna shared images of her look on Instagram on Thursday, in a denim jacket and pants featuring “Bet ‘50’” and “Dodgers” on her outfit. “Stylist: @nsmith_style Outfit: @azupcycledstudio,” Brianna captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlympian Allyson Felix left the emoji“😍💙”Olympian Allyson Felix reacts to Mookie Betts' wife Brianna’s post.(mrsbriannabetts/Instagram)Allyson Felix, the most decorated American sprinter in Olympic history, retired in 2022. She is now elected to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, which advocates for the first nursery at the Olympic Village to support athlete mothers.A week ago, Brianna shared a snapshot on her Instagram. She wore an oversized button-up shirt with ‘Dodgers’ written across the chest and also featuring “50,” Betts’ jersey number. She completed her look with a white crop top and denim jeans and carried a red handbag.Mookie Betts’s wife, Brianna, hosted a 5050 foundation event in Los Angeles.On September 5, Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, hosted a 5050 foundation event in Los Angeles. Brianna shared a glimpse of the event in an Instagram post with a heartfelt note. Brianna and Betts co-founded the 5050 Foundation to raise funds for children to meet their medical and financial needs.The inaugural event was hosted on August 28, “The Smash for Good Pickleball Challenge.”“Hosted by Mookie and Brianna Betts and emceed by Matt Manasse, this event united celebrities, sponsors, and fans around an important cause,&quot; the caption read.&quot;Thanks to our generous sponsors, attendees, and auction participants, we raised funds to create sports programs for underrepresented youth and provide comprehensive education covering financial literacy, physical wellness, mental health, and nutrition. We couldn’t have asked for a better first year, and this is just the beginning 💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrianna and Mookie Betts first met in middle school when Betts was in eighth grade and she was in seventh grade. They were best friends first, and Brianna called him “cute.”Back in December 2021, Brianna told EBONY,“We’ve been together a long time and gone through different chapters in our relationship as we’ve grown as individuals,&quot; Brianna told Ebony. ’I’ve always known that I loved and adored him, but I knew I wanted to be his wife when it felt weird to go a day without seeing him or talking to him.”They dated for 15 years and married on Dec 1, 2021, and they have two kids, Kynlee (7) and Kaj (2).