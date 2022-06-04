"The Boss called me and I thought I was in trouble ... glad I was wrong haha" - On this day in 2003, New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter became 'The Captain'

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter recently joined Twitter and has already shared several stories from his playing days. Jeter played for the Yankees from 1995-2014 and recently told a story about how he became "The Captain" of the team.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter I was just reminded I was named Captain on this day in 2003. Remember it just like yesterday when The Boss called me and I thought I was in trouble… glad I was wrong haha. I was just reminded I was named Captain on this day in 2003. Remember it just like yesterday when The Boss called me and I thought I was in trouble… glad I was wrong haha.

"I was just reminded I was named Captain on this day in 2003. Remember it just like yesterday when The Boss called me and I thought I was in trouble... glad I was wrong haha."-@Derek Jeter

Jeter earned his Captain status through his leadership and long-term tenure with the team and maintained his status until his final game in 2014. Here are the full game highlights of Jeter's final game on September 25, 2014 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Story continues below ad

New York Yankees Derek Jeter career highlights

Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees

Derek Jeter was drafted in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Yankees. Jeter was raised in the state of Michigan where he grew up as a Yankees fan. Jeter made his MLB debut three years later on May 29, 1995.

Jeter played just 15 games in 1995, and his official rookie season was not until 1996. In 1996, Jeter made his name known across baseball by batting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year and helping the Yankees win their first World Series title since 1978.

Story continues below ad

The Yankees and Jeter went on to win titles in 1998, 1999, 2000 and nearly won their fourth title in a row in 2001 but were defeated in seven games by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeter had many great seasons, but perhaps his best season came in 1999 where he batted .349 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs as a shortstop.

Story continues below ad

In 2003, the year that Jeter became "The Captain," Jeter led the Yankees past their hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in a classic 7-game series. Here is the full clip of Game 7 of the series.

Jeter batted, at least, .290 or better in 14 straight seasons from 1996 to 2009. In 2009, after several disappointing playoff losses from 2001-2008, the Yankees and Jeter won another championship. This was Jeter's fifth and final championship in his career.

Story continues below ad

Overall, Derek Jeter is one of the best New York Yankees of all time, and his "Captain" status will live on for many fans.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far