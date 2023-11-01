On this day: San Francisco Giants win first of 3 World Series championships under Bruce Bochy

On this day in baseball history, a modern dynasty was born with the San Francisco Giants. Manager Bruce Bochy was the leader then and they won on this day in 2010. They would go on to win again in 2012 and 2014 thanks to Bochy, Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner and a few other team icons.

Dynasties are hard to come by in baseball, and the Giants may have been the last true version. Even today's dynasties haven't been nearly as successful.

For example, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series twice in a five year span from 2013 to 2018. The Houston Astros, for all their dynastic qualities, have only won twice since 2017.

The Giants were a true dynasty, capturing three titles in five seasons. That's a run that hasn't been equalled since. Now, Bruce Bochy is trying to get a new dynasty started with the Texas Rangers, who are on the brink of winning the first World Series in franchise history.

He's likely not thinking that, but it is a very cool anecdote to know that Bochy won his World Series title today 23 years ago. Game 5 of the World Series is today, and the Rangers could put the nail in the coffin of the Arizona Diamondbacks and create some epic symmetry.

The San Francisco Giants hadn't won the World Series since 1954. They weren't even located in San Francisco at the time, as they were the New York Giants then (not the NFL team).

They finally broke through on November 1, 2010 to capture the title again. It was something they quite enjoyed doing, as they continued doing so every other year until 2014 when their final title was captured.

Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants

They haven't won it all since, and they have only made the postseason twice since then. Both times, they lost in the Divisional Round. Unfortunately for Giants fans, that happened even after they won 107 games in 2021.

Perhaps they can turn things around with a new manager in 2024 and get back to their winning ways.