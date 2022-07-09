"On June 13th, the White Sox released me. I felt devastated, embarrassed and heartbroken" - Former Chicago White Sox pitcher alleges team dropped him a day after his decision to undergo surgery

Former Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Burr has opened up about his struggles with injury this season and his release from the franchise.

In his most recent Instagram post, Burr spoke about exactly what happened in detail.

"On June 12th, after a week of consulting with several Orthopedic Surgeons, family members, teammates and other confidants, I chose the surgical fix. I made this decision to prolong my career as a professional baseball player. It was NOT an easy decision. On June 13th, the White Sox released me. I felt devastated, embarrassed and heartbroken. I felt lost. Facing a surgery to fix your shoulder is one thing, but to do it without the support of the team whom you hurt your arm pitching for cut very deep. Literally." - Ryan Burr

Burr recalled experiencing arm issues before the start of the regular season with Chicago. He found out he had a slap tear in his arm on June 5. It was an injury that usually required surgery.

Burr decided to undergo surgery on June 12, only for the White Sox to allegedly release him a day later. He said he was heartbroken by the franchise's lack of sympathy for him.

Although Burr pitched just nine innings for the Chicago White Sox this season, he played a considerably larger number of games the season before. In the 2021 MLB season, he pitched in 34 games and had a 2.45 ERA, which was an overall solid season.

The future for Ryan Burr and the Chicago White Sox

With the Chicago White Sox releasing Ryan Burr, it seems that the two have cut ties with each other. However, this is definitely not the end of Burr's career.

He is only 28 years old and has shown that he can pitch at a Major League level when healthy. It is likely that a team will pick him up come next season.

This is really not a good look for Chicago. Baseball already has a stigma where team owners are not sympathetic towards their players, and this instance just highlights it.

The White Sox are in a tough spot this season. They are currently falling fast in the standings and if they do not turn it around soon, they will miss the playoffs.

It is sad to see Burr get released from the team, but he still has a bright future ahead of him.

