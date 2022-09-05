"On a losing team, no less. Guy deserves a lot more publicity." - Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen receives praise from fans as he continues to impress this season

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen continues to defy the odds this season. Despite Arizona's struggles to matchup with big-spending clubs, he has continued to carry the load on the mound and, on the way, make history.

In the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-1 drubbing of perennial playoff contenders, the Milwaukee Brewers, Zac Gallen produced a gem. The 27-year-old tossed seven innings of no-run baseball while striking out seven and giving up only two hits. MLB insider Jeff Passan elaborated on Gallen's record-breaking achievement.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine.

"Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine." - Jeff Passan

Zac Gallen has now tallied 41 1/3 innings without giving up a run and pushed his season record to 11-2. Gallen also tied Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988), and Zack Greinke (2015), as the only players not to allow a run in six straight starts.

It remains to be seen if Gallen will be able to tie or eventually surpass Hershiser's league record of 59 consecutive scorless innings. For now, fans have shown their appreciation and support for the young pitcher.

Doubleday @fakedoubleday @JeffPassan On a losing team, no less. Guy deserves a lot more publicity. @JeffPassan On a losing team, no less. Guy deserves a lot more publicity.

Luke @Nats_Luke Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. DBacks pitching needs more love twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… DBacks pitching needs more love twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

The Diamondback has been lethal on the mound, going 5-0 in his last six starts with a 0.58 WHIP to boot.

drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW @JeffPassan Idc he plays in the dbacks he needs more recognition @JeffPassan Idc he plays in the dbacks he needs more recognition

If Gallen can pitch one more scoreless inning, he will break the Arizona Diamondbacks record for the most consecutive scoreless innings pitched. The record was set by Brandon Webb in 2007.

Zac Gallen's MLB journey

The New Jersey native started his professional career playing for the St. Louis affiliate Gulf Coast Cardinals in 2017. On December 18 of that year, he was traded to the Miami Marlins with Sandy Alcantara, Magneuris Sierra, and Daniel Castano for Marcell Ozuna.

Gallen made his major league debut on June 20, 2019, in a game against (you guessed it) the St. Louis Cardinals. He fanned six batters and gave up one run in five innings of work.

The next stop of his career was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen was traded to Arizona in a deal that saw Jazz Chisholm Jr. go to the Marlins. In the second half of the 2019 season, he posted a 2-3 record with a 2.89 ERA with the D'backs.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @JeffPassan Miami lost their mind giving him up. I know they got Jazz out of it but nothing beats an elite rotation @JeffPassan Miami lost their mind giving him up. I know they got Jazz out of it but nothing beats an elite rotation

BluesPackCards @BluesPackCards @JeffPassan Gallen and Alcantara traded by the Cardinals for Marcel Ozuna..ouch @JeffPassan Gallen and Alcantara traded by the Cardinals for Marcel Ozuna..ouch

Rany Jazayerli @jazayerli Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. When they were still prospects, the Cardinals traded BOTH Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, who might finish 1-2 in the NL Cy Young race, for two years of Marcell Ozuna. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… When they were still prospects, the Cardinals traded BOTH Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, who might finish 1-2 in the NL Cy Young race, for two years of Marcell Ozuna. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Jonathan Zaslow @ZaslowShow Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen's scoreless streak has reached 41 1/3 innings after seven more shutout today against Milwaukee. It's the eighth-longest run without a run in baseball history. His ERA on the season is down to 2.42. An incredible stretch that deserves more shine. Some perspective here: Derek Jeter’s best move with the Marlins involved trading away this guy. What a brutal franchise. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Some perspective here: Derek Jeter’s best move with the Marlins involved trading away this guy. What a brutal franchise. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Up to this day, it is still debated which team got the better end of the deal when they gave up the clinical pitcher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt