"One day, I'm going to give them the reasons to cheer for me" - Infielder Eduardo Escobar has a message for all New York Mets fans doubting his ability as a professional ball player

Ever since hitting the cycle against the San Diego Padres on June 6, New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar has gone cold at the plate. He's played 11 games since then and has recorded 43 plate appearances. In that timeframe, he's batting just .175.

On the season, Escobar has hit six home runs and batted in 29 runs. The second baseman holds a .687 on-base plus slugging percentage. He's also useful defensively as he's capable of playing either third base, second base or shortstop.

However, every player has his cold streaks, including Eduardo Escobar. In addition to batting just .175 over the past 11 games, he's managed just one home run and five RBIs. He's walked only once, highlighting his poor plate approach.

What's worse, his mistakes are under close scrutiny by fans because of the team's recent minor struggles. The New York Mets have lost three of their past four games. Escobar homered in one of those games but has still hit just .143 in them.

Mets fans are beginning to lay the blame on certain players, including Escobar. Responding to comments expressing doubt in his professional abilities, Escobar said he would "give them the reasons to cheer for me."

Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs All class and accountability from Eduardo Escobar after the game today:



“I understand the frustration of the fans…one day, I’m gonna give them the reasons to cheer for me.”



All class and accountability from Eduardo Escobar after the game today:“I understand the frustration of the fans…one day, I’m gonna give them the reasons to cheer for me.”https://t.co/p9x56vjwdq

"All class and accountability from Eduardo Escobar after the game today: 'I understand the frustration of the fans…one day, I’m gonna give them the reasons to cheer for me.'" - @Steve Gelbs

Eduardo Escobar promises New York Mets fans doubting his ability that he will turn things around

New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is batting .231 on the season with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Speaking through a translator during a post-game interview, Escobar said that he knows he will turn things around. He said it was just a matter of time.

"The results haven't been there so far," he said, "but I'm going to continue to work hard; I'm going to continue to have faith. And we still have a lot of time. It's still early. So I'm expecting to wake up and show everybody the type of player I really am."

SNY @SNYtv "The results haven't been there so far, but I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm expecting to wake up and show everybody the type of player I really am."



Eduardo Escobar on his performance: "The results haven't been there so far, but I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm expecting to wake up and show everybody the type of player I really am."Eduardo Escobar on his performance: https://t.co/mWpOYa7MFJ

"'The results haven't been there so far, but I'm going to continue to work hard. I'm expecting to wake up and show everybody the type of player I really am.' Eduardo Escobar on his performance:" - @SNY

Escobar is anything but under-confident. He knows his value as a player. He's hit 35 home runs and driven in over 100 RBIs in a single season before. Last season, he hit .253 and belted 28 home runs.

As he said, the results will come soon. New York Mets fans have no need to panic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far