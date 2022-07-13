“One of my favorite baseball players” “This might be one of the greatest home run derbies ever” - MLB Twitter reacts to Kyle Schwarber’s Home Run Derby call-up

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber has confirmed that he will be making his second MLB All-Star Home Run Derby appearance next week.

Schwarber made the announcement on Instagram by posting a montage of his home runs. Speaking of homers, the Phillies left fielder has hit 28 so far in 2022, which is the second-most this year. He is also the National League leader in terms of runs scored (61) this term.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Kyle Schwarber will compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby 🤩 Kyle Schwarber will compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby 🤩 https://t.co/qGfafGtEND

"Kyle Schwarber will compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby." - Fox Sports: MLB

The 29-year-old will have a sense of unfinished business. He earned his maiden Home Run Derby call-up in 2018 while with the Chicago Cubs. Schwarber finished second to his now-teammate Bryce Harper, who was playing for the Washington Nationals back then.

This year’s derby won’t be shy of starpower. Juan Soto (Nationals), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals), and Pete Alonso (New York Mets) have all confirmed to take part.

Many back Schwarber to avenge his 2018 final loss.

Soto will also be making his second derby appearance. He reached the semi-finals last year but lost to Alonso.

Acuna Jr. met the Schwarber's same fate in 2019. The Braves slugger will have redemption on his mind as well.

Pujols is expected to retire at the end of the current campaign. He has now been given an honorary nod for yet another Home Run Derby, the fifth of his career.

No one in history has won the Home Run Derby three times in a row. Pete Alonso could become the first. In doing so, he will join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only other player to win the derby thrice.

Kyle Schwarber’s call-up has MLB Twitter excited

MLB fans on Twitter are naturally excited due to the starpower on display and the various subplots surrounding each individual.

Fans are happy with Kyle Scwarber's inclusion and are rooting for him to go all the way and avenge his 2018 loss. Some are even considering him to be the favorite.

Irrespective of the result, some fans think that this is shaping up to be one of the best derbies of all time.

From Xabi (former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder) to Fernando (two-time Formula 1 world champion) and now Pete, the Alonso name has a long-lasting legacy.

For obvious reasons, Pete Alonso is being backed to beat Kyle Schwarber to the title. Many are cheering for him to complete a historic and unprecedented three-peat derby victory. What would that mean? More heartbreak for Schwarber.

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 18, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far