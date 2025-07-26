"One real ring isn't a dynasty" - Fans call out ex-Astros GM for bold comments on Houston's 21st century 'dynasty' in MLB

The Houston Astros won two World Series titles in the past decade (2017 and 2022), making them one of the most successful major league franchises in recent history. Appearing on Friday's episode of the &quot;Crush City Podcast&quot;, former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow claimed Houston was the most superior MLB &quot;dynasty&quot; of the 21st century. A clip of Luhnow's claim was later posted to X.&quot;I'm very proud of the fact that the Astros [won two World Series],&quot; Luhnow said. &quot;There is no other dynasty in the 21st century that comes close at this point. I'm very happy about what happened.&quot; [0:38]Reacting to the clip, fans were quick to call the executive out for his take. According to several fans, the well-known cheating scandal involving the team for the 2017 and 2018 seasons 'invalidated' the first of their two World Series wins.&quot;One real ring isn’t a dynasty 😂😂😂😂&quot; a fan commented&quot;why are we pretending the Astros had a dynasty when they won a single legit world series? Even if you count 2017 that’s 2 in 6 years which is NOT a dynasty 😭😭&quot; another fan posted&quot;1 legit WS, LOL!&quot; another fan replied&quot;Giants had three championships in five years and did not have to cheat to win one of them&quot; another fan responded&quot;1 legit World Series is a dynasty run ?? Huh&quot; another fan shared&quot;One of their World Series is tainted because of the scandal. And the Giants won three rings …&quot; another fans wroteWhy rival fans argue the Astros 2017 World Series win is 'illegitimate'In 2019, insiders Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich published an article that accused Houston of &quot;cheating.&quot;. An MLB investigation was carried out to get a conclusive verdict on the matter.In the investigation, it was uncovered that several members of the Astros coaching staff had been watching live footage of games in order to catch the subtle hints that opposing catchers gave their pitchers. This information was then passed on to the hitters by banging trash cans or other audio cues.This, naturally, gave their offense a huge advantage, and it showed on the field as they powered their way to a first World Series title in franchise history in 2017.Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Source: GettyAfter MLB found conclusive evidence of the Astros' involvement in illegal sign-stealing in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, many fans expected harsh punishment. However, in a move that was met by plenty of uproar, the league decided to let the franchise go with a mere slap on the wrist, fining them $5 million, suspending high-ranking executives and coach A.J. Hinch.As a result, Houston ended up becoming every fan's favorite team to root against, and though their 2017 World Series title did not end up getting stripped from them, several fans still do believe the win to be &quot;legit.&quot;