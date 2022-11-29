Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has confirmed that he will retire from the MLB at the conclusion of the 2023 season. This will mark the end of one of the best careers in the history of baseball, and it will be celebrated as such. Cabrera started his career with the Florida Marlins back in 2003 and his immense talent was immediately recognizable.

In his 20-year career, which will soon be extended to 21-years, Miguel Cabrera did it all. He won two MVP awards in back-to-back years, was named to the All-Star team 12 times, and won the batting title four times. He is also one of only seven players to record 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career. The term is thrown around a lot these days, but Cabrera is truly one of the greatest of all-time.

Cabrera announced that 2023 would be his final season himself and Talkin' Baseball shared it to Twitter.

Players of Cabrera's caliber do not come around very often, maybe once or twice a generation. News of his pending retirement touched the hearts of fans across the league, many of whom grew up watching him play. His name is synonymous with excellent play and he will always have the respect of the baseball world.

It is rare for a player to be universally beloved, especially at the end of their career. We saw it in 2022 with St.Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and will see it once more in 2023 with Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera is completely deserving of a farewell tour where he can be honored in a manner befitting his legacy.

The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera have been inextricably linked for many years now, and it is only right that he plays his final year there. He is the face of the franchise and will forever be remembered as one of the best Detroit Tigers of all-time.

2023 will be an emotional year for the Detroit Tigers and their fan base as they honor their legend.

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera is one of the best players in baseball history

Colorado Rockies v Detroit Tigers - Game One

The only peers that can be compared to Cabrera are Hall of Famers whose legacies are enshrined in Cooperstown. He is in the same conversation with the likes of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and Alex Rodriguez.

That is the standard that Miguel Cabrera played up to. In 2023, the league will hopefully be able to give Cabrera the send-off he deserves.

