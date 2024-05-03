“One of the most valuable players in baseball” - MLB analyst weighs in on Shota Imanaga's dominating pitching prowess

Chicago Cubs ace pitcher Shota Imanaga has started his maiden MLB campaign with a 100% record. He is 5-0 for the season, and the Cubs have not lost any of the six games in which Imanaga took to the mound this season.

In his most recent outing against the NY Mets on Wednesday, Shota pitched for seven innings, gave up no runs on three hits, walked only one batter, and struck out seven to ease in a slender win for Chicago by a scoreline of 1-0.

Weighing in on Shota Imanaga's recent run in form, MLB analyst Dan Plesac voiced his support for the Japanese ace, stating that he is the best LHP in the league currently. He said:

"He [Shota Imanaga] has showed me enough. Last night against the Mets he brought his A game. What I like about him is his body language from day 1 when he pitched at Wrigley, he's in attack mode.

"It really seems like he is happy to be here, he is happy to be part of the Cubs and I think he is happy because he had to take a backseat to Yamamoto, but right now he has outpitched him [Yoshinobu Yamamoto]."

Further, MLB Network show host Greg Amsinger added:

"He [Imanaga] might be one of the most valuable players in baseball right now."

Take a look at the video from MLB Network here:

Shota Imanaga's dominance at the mound is praiseworthy as he juggles his pitching arsenal well, doesn't have a lot of velocity on his pitches but still lures in the batters to swing and miss, and controls the strike zone with some well-placed pitches during his outings. Imanaga has an ERA of 0.78, 0.75 WHIP, and 35 K's in his six starts this season.

Shota Imanaga will be up against fellow countryman Yu Darvish in his next start of the 2024 campaign

Shota Imanaga will not be pitching in any of the three games against the Milwaukee Brewers. He will take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres in game 1 of the Chicago Cubs continued home stand at Wrigley Field on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The Chicago Cubs are 19-13 for the season and shared the spoils in their most recent series against the NY Mets. Now they will be back home for a six-game homestand and take on the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres in a regular-season series starting Friday, May 3, 2024.

