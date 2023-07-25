"One of them will be your wife someday" - MLB ace David Cone once poked fun at Derek Jeter about his adoring fans

When it comes to high-profile Yankees players, it's hard not to mention Derek Jeter's name. One could even stipulate that the line about "ballplayers, rap stars, addicted to the limelight" in Jay-Z's 2009 Empire State of Mind duet with Alicia Keys references the star shortstop.

Throughout his 20-year career playing some solid ball for the New York Yankees he was no stranger to media attention. New Jersey-born, but Michigan-raised, Jeter's girlfriends included stars like Mariah Kerry, Jessica Alba, Taisa Kelly, and Adriana Lima.

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire

pic.twitter.com/gtDOuLgvXs Derek Jeter leads off Game 4 of the World Series with a homer (October 25, 2000)

While Derek Jeter was gaining column inches for his illustrious social life, some of his teammates were equally as at home in the limelight. Pitcher David Cone, who now works for YES Network covering Yankees game, was Jeter's teammate from the 1995 season through until 2001, when Cone signed with the rival Boston Red Sox before retiring two years later.

In a recent interview, Cone shared that he imparted some words of wisdom on the sensational young shortstop, who was crowned the AL Rookie of the Year in 1996, the year the Yankees won their 23rd World Series. The now-60 year old Cone said:

"Be nice to those teenyboppers, because one of them will be your wife one day" - David Cone

According to Cone, who is eleven years older than Jeter, the young star should take notice of all the young "teenyboppers", adoringly spectating him in the crowd. While Jeter was still in high school, Cone was accused of rape at a New York City nightclub, the first of several indecent accusations.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/1p1DR19yYD On this day in 1999, David Cone threw the 3rd perfect game in @Yankees history

"On this day in 1999, David Cone threw the 3rd perfect game in @Yankees history!" - MLB

Jeter retired after the 2014, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. In his own retirement, Jeter pursued a career in media, and even took a minority ownership stake in the Miami Marlins, before relinquishing it in 2017. In 2016, he married model Hannah Davis, and the pair now have three young daughters.

Derek Jeter and David Cone must have been doing something right

Whether or not David Cone was a perverted pitcher or just a Good Time Charlie is anyone's guess. The fact is that Jeter and Cone were two members on one of the best New York Yankees teams in history, and they will always be remebered for those days, sometimes with good reason, and sometimes not.

