Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely turns up glamor in bandana-style halter top and wide-leg jeans for the Pirates star's birthday celebration

Outfielder Oneil Cruz enjoyed a decent 2025 season, finishing with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. Despite his best efforts, however, the Pittsburgh Pirates finished bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record.With the Pirates failing to qualify for the postseason, Oneil Cruz's 2025 season is now over, and it appears the Dominican is making the most of the downtime by spending plenty of time with his loved ones. On Saturday, October 4, Cruz celebrated his 27th birthday surrounded by close friends and family members. Oneil's wife, Lovely, later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the celebrations. In the images, she was pictured sporting a bandana-style halter top and wide-leg jeans, while Oneil Cruz wore a stylish all-black outifit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Oneil and Lovely first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. The pair share two sons, Oneil Jr., born in 2018, and Owen, born in 2020.Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, was in attendance at Truist Park as the slugger hit a historic 513-foot home run during the 2025 home run derbyA player renowned for his powerful hitting ability, Oneil Cruz was the obvious choice for the Pittsburgh Pirates when it came time to nominate a player for the home run derby. As he headed to Truist Park to take part in the event, his wife, Lovely, and sons Oneil Jr. and Owen, also tagged along to support.Going into the event, Cruz was one of favorites to win the derby, and the outfielder quickly proved why that was the case, recording some monster swings. The most memorable, however, was the 513-foot home run he hit in the first round. Cruz's towering blast was tied for the longest home run hit in the derby at a venue other than Coors Field, since Statcast began keeping records in 2016.Soon after, his wife, Lovely, took to Instagram to celebrate Oneil's achievement.&quot;We are proud of you my love. We pray and ask God that his will be done and so it was. For me you are and always will be a winner you are my #Cruz Missile, I am happy to live this experience, nervous but always trusting in God, his time is perfect and I believe it. See you next year with more faith and more strength! My Cruz Missile 513 feet, now go fulfill the season and finish as God wants, I love you my Monkey 🙏🏼💪🏼🤍&quot; she posted in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite putting in an impressive performance, Cruz was ultimately eliminated in the semi-final round of the event.