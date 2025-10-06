  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely turns up glamor in bandana-style halter top and wide-leg jeans for the Pirates star's birthday celebration

Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely turns up glamor in bandana-style halter top and wide-leg jeans for the Pirates star's birthday celebration

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:11 GMT
Oneil Cruz with his wife, Lovely (Images from - Instagram.com/@arias_lovely25)
Oneil Cruz with his wife, Lovely (Images from - Instagram.com/@arias_lovely25)

Outfielder Oneil Cruz enjoyed a decent 2025 season, finishing with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. Despite his best efforts, however, the Pittsburgh Pirates finished bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record.

Ad

With the Pirates failing to qualify for the postseason, Oneil Cruz's 2025 season is now over, and it appears the Dominican is making the most of the downtime by spending plenty of time with his loved ones.

On Saturday, October 4, Cruz celebrated his 27th birthday surrounded by close friends and family members. Oneil's wife, Lovely, later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the celebrations.

In the images, she was pictured sporting a bandana-style halter top and wide-leg jeans, while Oneil Cruz wore a stylish all-black outifit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Not much is known about when and how Oneil and Lovely first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. The pair share two sons, Oneil Jr., born in 2018, and Owen, born in 2020.

Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, was in attendance at Truist Park as the slugger hit a historic 513-foot home run during the 2025 home run derby

A player renowned for his powerful hitting ability, Oneil Cruz was the obvious choice for the Pittsburgh Pirates when it came time to nominate a player for the home run derby.

Ad

As he headed to Truist Park to take part in the event, his wife, Lovely, and sons Oneil Jr. and Owen, also tagged along to support.

Going into the event, Cruz was one of favorites to win the derby, and the outfielder quickly proved why that was the case, recording some monster swings. The most memorable, however, was the 513-foot home run he hit in the first round. Cruz's towering blast was tied for the longest home run hit in the derby at a venue other than Coors Field, since Statcast began keeping records in 2016.

Ad

Soon after, his wife, Lovely, took to Instagram to celebrate Oneil's achievement.

"We are proud of you my love. We pray and ask God that his will be done and so it was. For me you are and always will be a winner you are my #Cruz Missile, I am happy to live this experience, nervous but always trusting in God, his time is perfect and I believe it. See you next year with more faith and more strength! My Cruz Missile 513 feet, now go fulfill the season and finish as God wants, I love you my Monkey 🙏🏼💪🏼🤍" she posted in Spanish
Ad

Despite putting in an impressive performance, Cruz was ultimately eliminated in the semi-final round of the event.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications