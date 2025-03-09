"You’ve got Shohei Ohtani" - Former MVP Andrew McCutchen believes Oneil Cruz can match the star power of Dodgers’ two-way phenom

The Pittsburgh Pirates' biggest silver lining from last year was undoubtedly Paul Skenes winning the National League Rookie of the Year. But apart from that, two hitters in their lineup, Andrew McCutchen and Oneil Cruz, a veteran and a youngster finding his feet in the MLB, combined for 41 home runs and 126 RBIs.

McCutchen has been a guiding figure for Cruz, who has been slated to have immense potential. His 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame gives him a big power-hitting back, something that the Pirates will look to make use of.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP, heaped a lot of praise on Cruz in an excerpt published by Alex Stumpf on the Pirates Beat Newsletter on Saturday. Per the 38-year-old DH, Cruz's ability to achieve things in the sport currently has no ceiling. Just like LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani wows everyone by establishing new records, Cruz could do the same.

“There is none,” McCutchen said. “He doesn’t have one yet. You’ve got Shohei Ohtani, he’s in his own threshold being a pitcher and position player. He does things that people go, ‘I’ve never seen that done.’ [Cruz] does the same stuff, stuff you’ve never seen.

“He’s working on an open space. He has no ceiling. He’s building the foundation. Time will come when he knows what that is, and then the ceiling will start. As of right now, endless possibilities for him. I hope that’s how he views it.”

Pirates manager appreciates Oneil Cruz's work ethic

Oneil Cruz hit two homers in the Pirates' 7-6 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. It included a homer that the Dominican sized from the upper third of his large strike zone. Cruz credited most of it to McCutchen's guidance.

After the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton also applauded his patience in getting to a good count and then going for the homer.

"He continues to get better. I mean, you go back to the two at-bats he had earlier where he didn't go out of the zone, 3-2 he didn't go out of the zone, 3-1, and then he gets himself in a good count there and is able to execute his swing," Shelton said. "But I think we just continue to see him make strides offensively."

Oneil Cruz's offensive potential never had many doubters. But his glaring mistakes as shortstop necessitated a move to center field. He finished the 2024 season with 23 games in the outfield. He would hope for decent outings in the CF role and continue to do well at the plate.

