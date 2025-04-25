Oneil Cruz's wife turns up glamor for birthday, pens heartwarming message on self love

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz's wife, Arias Lovely, turned a year older on Thursday as she celebrated her birthday with her family, which includes their two sons, Oneil (born Aug. 13, 2018) and Owen (born Oct. 15, 2020).
Lovely posted a portrait of her and accompanied a heartwarming message on self love and gratitude. She wore a form-fitting bronze gown and captioned the post:
"Happy birthday to me 👑🤎 My God how grateful I am to you beloved father, thank you for giving me the blessing and privilege of being able to meet another year, thank you for my family, my children who are everything to me, thank you beloved father I only ask for health and that every day I have more hunger to seek and serve you beloved father. Pray a lot God listens 🙏🏼🤍"
Lovely also credited fashion stylist Erick Eduardo and Melvin Contreras, possibly helping her with the birthday shoot.
Oneil Cruz homers on his wife Arias Lovely's birthday
Arias Lovely traveled with Oneil Cruz to Anaheim for the game between the Pirates and the LA Angels on Thursday.
Cruz celebrated his wife's birthday by dispatching a home run in the leadoff spot off Tyler Anderson in the first inning. The ball was deposited to right field stand for a 364-feet home run.
Arias Lovely reshared the home run post on social media with a special message:
"Gracias señor Jesús 🙏💛"
"Pd: mi regalo de cumpleaños por adelantado"
"Gracias señor Jesús 🙏💛" translates to "Thank you, Lord Jesus 🙏💛" and "Pd: mi regalo de cumpleaños por adelantado" translates to "P.S.: my early birthday gift."
Cruz finished the game, going 2-for-5. However, he couldn't help his team to a win as the Pirates lost 4-3 after giving up a run in the eighth inning. They dropped to 10-16 while the Angels improved to 12-12.
Meanwhile, Oneil Cruz continues with his excellent season, batting .256 along with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.
The Pirates next head to Dodger Stadium, where they play a three-game series against the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.