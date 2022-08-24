"Only sorry because he got caught" "That's all I needed to hear. All love" - MLB fans divided over Fernando Tatis Jr.'s apology in first media appearance since PED suspension

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since his 80-game suspension was dealt down, which left fans divided. The suspension is tied to his use of performance enhancing drugs, something that he appears to be accepting and is very apologetic for.

Prior to this suspension, Tatis Jr. was considered to be one of the faces of the MLB. With an astounding .292 batting average and 81 homers in 3 seasons, his potential is unlimited. Hopefully this time away with both injuries and now a suspension will only be a speed bump in his career.

His time with the media was chronicled and posted to Twitter by Darnay Tripp.

Darnay Tripp @DarnayTripp Fernando Tatis Jr: “I’m truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed.” Fernando Tatis Jr: “I’m truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed.” https://t.co/bgaCBo7DKt

Some fans were more accepting of this response from Tatis Jr. than others.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is far from the first baseball player to be punished for PED use.

As the fallout from this suspension continues to unfold, MLB fans are divided on Tatis Jr.'s sincerity.

cubbies @CubswinWifan @DarnayTripp Oh ok that makes it all better not @DarnayTripp Oh ok that makes it all better not

At this point, the punishment has already been handed down. There is little else that the superstar shortstop could do.

Only time will tell how this suspension affects his legacy. While he should still have a long career ahead of him, this stain might not go away easily.

This is a terrible situation that Fernando Tatis Jr. finds himself in. The hope is that he will be able to move on quickly.

Brent Selders @MelloFellowSU @DarnayTripp I’m extremely disappointed as everyone else is but he did the right thing and completely owned his mistake now. Time to move forward. @DarnayTripp I’m extremely disappointed as everyone else is but he did the right thing and completely owned his mistake now. Time to move forward.

The suspension has caused some extreme reactions from MLB fans.

If Tatis Jr. is able to overcome this hurdle and resume his career, he could still go down as one of the all-time greats.

Stubbsy Stan #RingTheBell @The_ZackDanielz Darnay Tripp @DarnayTripp Fernando Tatis Jr: “I’m truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed.” Fernando Tatis Jr: “I’m truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed.” https://t.co/bgaCBo7DKt Sounds like some maturity. Hopefully the kid makes a comeback next year. The sport could use a guy like him. twitter.com/darnaytripp/st… Sounds like some maturity. Hopefully the kid makes a comeback next year. The sport could use a guy like him. twitter.com/darnaytripp/st…

The memory of this mistake will be difficult for some fans to move on from. Especially since fans are deprived of watching him play for an extended period of time.

Jeffrey Hemphill @dude52089 @DarnayTripp Frustrating to not be live for the fans as well. @DarnayTripp Frustrating to not be live for the fans as well.

This could be an opportunity for Fernando Tatis Jr. to prove his resilience and have one of the best comebacks in recent memory.

Diego_Gwei.eth @techndiego @DarnayTripp You have to fail to ultimately be successful and fulfilled but you don’t have to suffer. Apology accepted. Time to get to work @DarnayTripp You have to fail to ultimately be successful and fulfilled but you don’t have to suffer. Apology accepted. Time to get to work

Tatis Jr. holds the future of his career in his own hands, and he deserves the second chance the Padres will be giving him.

The San Diego Padres will be stacked when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns in 2023

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

With the acquisition of Juan Soto and the MVP-level play from Manny Machado, the Padres have a brilliant duo. If Tatis Jr. turns that duo into an uber-talented trio, the entire league will be put on notice.

If he can stay out of anymore trouble and return to the team, Fernando Tatis Jr. will make the Padres one of the best teams in baseball.

