“Only time I’ve wanted to vomit” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone reveals feeling sick hearing Eagles chants from Phillies fans at home stadium

Over the weekend, manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees were in Philadelphia for their three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Surprisingly, in Sunday's game, there were Eagles chants.The NFL franchise won this year's Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans. Boone, who is an Eagles fan, didn't understand the chants and had a humorous reaction to them during his appearance on Talkin' Yanks.&quot;It's the only time I've wanted to vomit hearing that. In that context, I hated it,&quot; Aaron Boone said. &quot;So, fortunately, when it was going up on Sunday, we were in the process of winning the game, so that helped a little bit. But it's the only time I haven't liked it.&quot;After the Yankees were defeated in the first two games of the series, they took a 4-3 win on Sunday against the Phillies.Yankees' Aaron Boone hints at potential shakeup ahead of trade deadlineThe Yankees might be in position to make the playoffs, but they are far from being World Series contenders. If the Yankees want to get back to this year's World Series, they might need to make a few moves before the July 31 trade deadline.Following the conclusion of the Subway Series against the New York Mets earlier this month, the Yankees found themselves losing 16 of the last 22 games. Aaron Boone hinted at a potential shakeup.&quot;As trite as it sounds or as corny, these are moments that build character within a team and also help you find out and define what the heck you need moving forward and where do you need to change?&quot; Boone said, via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. &quot;Or where do you need to go out and explore for things?&quot;Among the many needs, the Yankees' bullpen needs reinforcements after Luke Weaver's shaky outings and Clarke Schmidt's season-ending injury.The team also needed an upgrade over third base after the club DFA'd DJ LeMahieu. However, the Yankees solved the problem by bringing in Ryan McMahon, who immediately won the game for the Yankees against the Phillies.