"Only took one at bat to figure out he's a stud" "Just put him in the HOF already" - New York Mets fans astounded by prospect Brett Baty hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
Modified Aug 18, 2022 07:10 AM IST

New York Mets highly touted prospect Brett Baty made the most out of his MLB debut in his very first at-bat. It took only two pitches for Baty to record his first big league hit. Not only was it a hit, it was a home run.

This is a special moment for the young player, who is only 22-years old and has his entire career ahead of him. The New York Mets posted a video of the home run to Twitter.

First AB...HOME RUN for @baty_brett. #LGM https://t.co/cI44N57mlc

Mets fans have been pumped up for Baty's debut, and he could not have gotten started any better. Not only did he blast a home run, he did it against one of the Mets' biggest rivals: the Atlanta Braves.

Now, Mets fans believe they have their superstar of the future.

@Mets @baty_brett only took one at bat to figure out hes a stud LETS GO METS #LGM

High expectations are something that will follow Brett Baty for the rest of his career.

@Mets @baty_brett Just put him in the HOF already

This went about as perfectly as anybody could have hoped for. If his career is as strong as his debut, Baty will become one of MLB's best.

@Mets @baty_brett Could not have scripted a better debut. Welcome to the show, Brett! Looking forward to your continued success! #LGM

The New York Mets are one of the top teams in the National League this season, and their future is in very good hands.

@Mets @baty_brett The savior has fucking arrived.

Every baseball fan appreciates the beauty of this moment, regardless of what team they support.

Not a Mets fan but this is pretty sweet twitter.com/Mets/status/15…

After this lone at-bat, Baty has one of the most astounding stat lines ever. It won't hold up over time, but it sure is good to look at now.

@Mets @baty_brett Launching one ... to the other side of the decimal point! #LGM https://t.co/h1zgpQc8fC

Moments like these are what makes baseball an incredible sport. With 162 games total, there are opportunities for magic throughout the year.

Can you imagine what it feels like to hit a home run in your first major league at bat? twitter.com/Mets/status/15…

Even Braves fans are able to take a step back from the minutia of the game and appreciate how special a moment this was.

@Mets @baty_brett That’s so awesome. What a moment.

How can anyone not be romantic about baseball?

Reasons like this are why I love baseball. Storybook. #LGM twitter.com/mets/status/15…

The New York Mets might have a new star on their hands, and he made an absolutely perfect debut.

Brett Baty's debut with the New York Mets will go down in history as one of the best

2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

If Brett Baty lives up to his potential, he could be a star player in the MLB. After homering on the second pitch he ever faced, Brett Baty should get a gigantic confidence boost that he is able to compete with the best.

If he is able to contribute on a consistent basis for the rest of the season, the already dangerous Mets will become deadly. With the playoff push about to begin, Baty could be the difference maker.

