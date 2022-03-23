New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Opening Day lineup predictions - April 7th, 2022

Opening Day 2022 is almost here. Let's dive into one of the matchups to open the regular season. The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will open the season playing each other on April 7th at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The National League East rivals are looking to start the season with an Opening Day victory. These divisional games will be even more critical in a division as competitive as the NL East this year.

SNY @SNYtv How are you feeling if this is the Mets' starting lineup on Opening Day? How are you feeling if this is the Mets' starting lineup on Opening Day? 👀 https://t.co/zcnyj1qZcr

New York Mets projected Opening Day lineup

The New York Mets projected starting lineup has many fans feeling a mix of reactions. While the current lineup has a lot of potential, Mets fans have seen inconsistent production over the past several years. Fans are hoping with the additions brought to the team, the offense will kick back into gear.

The New York Mets have made many offseason moves to bolster their roster, including additions to the daily lineup. Most notably, the Mets signed outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte, who had both previously played for the Oakland Athletics. Another key addition is infielder Eduardo Escobar, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The Mets are hoping that this trio of players will be upgrades over the recent departures of free agent Michael Conforto and Javier Baez.

New York Mets Opening Day Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom during a Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets game

As long as the lineup is slightly above average, the Mets will win plenty of ball games behind Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Either pitcher could potentially start the first game of the season, but I anticipate Jacob deGrom to get the Opening Day start on the mound.

DeGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and is among the game's top pitchers. Look for deGrom to take the mound for the first game this year.

Washington Nationals projected Opening Day lineup

The Washington Nationals enter the 2022 season coming off a disappointing 2021 season that was mixed with close losses and injuries that ultimately kept the team out of the playoffs. The Nationals have been fairly quiet this offseason and will look to build the team around star outfielder Juan Soto and pitcher Stephen Strausburg.

"Juan Soto walked. Josh Bell doubled. Juan Soto scored. @JuanSoto25_// @JBell_19" - @ Washington Nationals

One notable signing was Nelson Cruz. Cruz is a veteran player who will provide the needed guidance and leadership for the young Washington Nationals roster.

The projected starting lineup for the Nationals can be seen below.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, RF Keibert Ruiz, C Alcides Escobar, SS Carter Kieboom, 3B Victor Robles, CF

Washington Nationals projected Opening Day starter

Stephen Strasburg pitches during a Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals game

The Washington Nationals will likely start ace pitcher Stephen Strasburg. An injury and subsequent surgery to Strasburg's right wrist kept him out much of the 2021 season, where he appeared in only five games.

There is much speculation whether Strasburg will be ready for the start of the season or not. With this uncertainty, Patrick Corbin could fill the role. Corbin is a two-time All-Star and 2019 World Series champion and is expected to be a major factor in the Nationals rotation. If Strasburg is unavailable for the opening series, expect Corbin to get the start.

This opening series will be intriguing to watch as both of these teams seem to be trending in different directions. The New York Mets look to be serious contenders in the National League, whereas the Washington Nationals are currently rebuilding and looking to develop young talent for the future.

