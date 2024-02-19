"Opportunities such as this don’t come around often" - Blue Jays star Davis Schneider's debut jersey lands in Canadian Hall of Fame

August 2023 brought a historic run of play for MLB debutant Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. With nine hits and two home runs in his first three games, Schneider became the first player in MLB history to achieve that feat.

Except for the self-assured Schneider, nobody anticipated such a spectacular debut in the major leagues for someone selected in the late 28th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

Schneider gave his game-used debut uniform and equipment to the Canadian Hall of Fame, ensuring that incredible achievement will live on forever in Canadian baseball history.

In an exclusive interview with Tyson Shushkewich of the Canadian Baseball Network, Schneider voiced his excitement and expressed how honorable it was for him to donate his debut jersey to the Canadian Hall of Fame.

"I definitely have a lot of gratitude that they were even interested. Opportunities such as this don’t come around often and I am incredibly grateful to have my jersey in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame," Davis Schneider said.

Schneider was filled with amazement, and his family was very appreciative of the honor that was bestowed on the debutant Blue Jay.

"Having his uniform in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is surreal. We are so honoured to have his uniform there, in the same place as Joe Carter’s and all the other Canadian legends. Davis reached his dream. As parents, we, and his sisters, couldn’t be prouder," Steve Schneider, father of Davis Schneider, said.

To add to the family's excitement and ecstasy, even the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame was enthralled to induct Schneider's debutant jersey from the historic three-game series against the Red Sox. The Chair of the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors, Jeremy Diamond, congratulated Schneider on his historic feat and stated the following:

"We are thrilled to add Davis Schneider's uniform from his record-breaking first weekend with the Blue Jays to our collection … we won't soon forget Davis hitting a home run in his first at bat and then becoming the first player in major league history to register nine hits and two home runs in their first three major league games in that series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in early August."

Despite some hiccups in the latter part of the 2023 season, Davis Schneider produced a formidable debut season for the Blue Jays

Davis Schneider completed 2023 with a strong 1.008 OPS, a batting average of.278, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles, 8 home runs, 20 RBI, 21 walks and 43 strikeouts in just 35 games, despite significant setbacks towards the conclusion of the season. With his ability to play both infield and outfield, he will be competing for a spot on the Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day roster this spring.

