In a decisive Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Texas Rangers asserted their dominance over the Baltimore Orioles, completing a sweep and advancing to the next stage of the postseason.

The matchup took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the Orioles were fighting to avoid elimination.

The Rangers entered Game 3 with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, having secured victories at Camden Yards with scores of 3-2 and 11-8. The Orioles needed a win to force a fourth game and extend their postseason journey.

"Baltimore got the same amount of postseason wins as the Yankees." - Mocked one fan.

The Orioles, who had entered the playoffs as favorites in the American League, could not contain the Rangers’ explosive offense, leaving some fans to question the American League East’s competitive 2023 season.

The early innings of the game saw the Rangers building a substantial lead. In the first inning, Corey Seager set the tone with a solo home run off Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer, giving Texas a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers continued to pile on the runs, with Mitch Garver‘s double bringing in two more, and Adolis Garcia’s three-run homer expanding the lead to 6-0 in the second inning.

The Orioles scored a run in the fifth but could not produce more from Eovaldi and the Rangers’ bullpen

Despite the Orioles’ resilience, with Gunnar Henderson scoring a run in the fifth inning, the Rangers maintained control, ultimately securing a 7-1 victory.

The Orioles’ dreams of a comeback were dashed as the Rangers closed out the game, completing the sweep.

"AL East were complete frauds." - Posted another user.

The pitching matchups featured Dean Kremer for the Orioles and Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers. Kremer, a 27-year-old with a 13-5 record and a 4.12 ERA in the regular season, struggled in Game 3, lasting only 1 2/3 innings and allowing six earned runs.

On the other side, Eovaldi, with a 12-5 record and a 3.63 ERA, continued his strong postseason performance, contributing to the Rangers’ success.

The Orioles, known for their prowess on the road with a 52-29 record away from Camden Yards during the regular season, couldn’t replicate their success in the postseason, bowing out to the Rangers. Texas, meanwhile, advances to the next stage, one step closer to their first trip to the ALCS since 2011.