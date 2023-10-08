The Baltimore Orioles are facing off against the Texas Rangers in what promises to be an exciting Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday. A significant topic of discussion among the fanbase is the decision to include shortstop Jorge Mateo in the lineup.

The palpable tension following the Rangers' 3-2 victory in Game 1 has intensified debates about strategic player placements. The Orioles are undoubtedly at a crucial juncture, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Heading back to Texas with a 2-0 series deficit would be an unfavorable scenario for Baltimore.

Discussions on social media are revolving around the team's lineup decisions. While many approve of choices like positioning Adley Rutschman at leadoff, the consensus about Mateo is less unanimous.

For fans, the idea of relying on Mateo, especially given the weight of Game 2, is a point of contention. They argue that Mateo might be better utilized as a pinch runner than in the main lineup.

Jorge Mateo's 2023 performance has not been ideal. A batting average of .217, an OPS of .607 and an offensive WAR of just 0.7 have given fans a reason for their reservations.

A closer look at the Orioles before they face the Rangers in ALDS Game 2

For the Orioles, the spotlight will be on young pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. After a shaky start, Rodriguez made notable improvements, ending with a commendable 2.58 ERA in his last 13 starts. His performance will be vital if Baltimore aims to defeat the Rangers.

Aaron Hicks is garnering significant attention as a potential game-changer too. He has an impressive batting average of .275 and an OPS of .806.

On the Rangers' side, rookie Evan Carter's commendable postseason performance remains a key focus. With an OBP of .833 in the playoffs, Carter is becoming a formidable asset.

As Camden Yards gets set for Game 2, Baltimore fans are rallying behind their team and hoping for a pivotal series comeback.