Baltimore Orioles All-Star closer Felix Bautista has provided an update on his rehabilitation status. His 2023 season came to an end on Aug. 25 when the pitcher experienced discomfort in his right arm in a game against the Colorado Rockies.

After going through scans, it emerged that Bautista tore his right UCL and will have to undergo Tommy John surgery. He will need the entire 2024 season to recover after the surgery, and he's not expected to pitch until the 2025 season.

During the ALDS series against the Texas Rangers, his surgery was done by the Rangers team physician, Dr. Keith Mesiter, known as a foremost orthopedic surgeon for elbow reconstructions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A recent update regarding his injury was shared by Oioles reporter Rocco DiSangro:

"I’m getting better little by little to come back 100%," Bautista said.

Expand Tweet

"The recovery is going well,” Bautista said. “Just trying to stay focused and do everything I can to get back on the field at 100%."

Expand Tweet

This is positive news for fans who are hoping that his recovery goes well and that he can make a comeback on the mound without any setbacks.

Before throwing his final pitch in late August, Felix Bautista emerged as the MLB's top closer, with a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 110:26 K/BB to go with 33 saves in 39 chances over 61 innings.

Felix Bautista's MLB career

Nicknamed "The Mountain," Felix Bautista, who is from the Dominican Republic, was signed as an international free agent by the Miami Marlins in 2012. He played for the Marlins' minor league teams before signing a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

After a decent 2022 spring training, Bautista made the opening day 40-man roster and eventually made his debut on Apr. 10, 2022, pitching in relief of Tyler Wells. On May 10, Bautista recorded his first save, a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He took over as the Orioles' closer after Jorge López was traded.

Earlier this season, he was named the AL Reliever of the Month (April), going 7-for-7 in save chances and striking out 25 batters in 13.2 innings pitched.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.