Orioles fire Brandon Hyde as team hits rock bottom at 15-28

Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles entered the 2025 season as a strong postseason contender. However, they have looked far from it through 40 games into the new year.
They currently have a 15-28 record, well in last place in the American League East. Not only that, but they have one of the worst records in baseball, outside of the Colorado Rockies.
They have played 13 games this month, winning only three of them. The abysmal start has left the office no choice but to fire manager Brandon Hyde, along with catching instructor Tim Cossins.
For now, third base coach Tony Mansolino has been named the interim coach. This will be Mansolino's first time serving as a manager, having been with the Orioles since 2021.
This now marks the end of Hyde's time with Baltimore. He was hired ahead of the 2019 season along with the club's GM, Mike Elias, putting together a 421-492 record during his time there.
Hyde's best season came in 2023, when he led Baltimore to a 101-win season and an AL East title. That was just the sixth time the franchise had cracked the 100-win threshold.
A complete team breakdown led to the Orioles firing Brandon Hyde
While the Orioles came into the 2025 season with a ton of hype, it was quickly lost. Nothing seems to be going right for this club, and they cannot seem to shake off the bad vibes.
Pitching has become a major problem in Baltimore. The pitching staff has combined for a 5.31 ERA, which is the 28th-worst in all of baseball. Only the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies have a worse ERA, and it is not by much.
The offense has not been much better, either. Baltimore has struggled at the plate, leaving a staggering number of runners left on base. In their Friday matchup with the Washington Nationals, they left 15 runners on.
With a struggling pitching staff, you will not win many games, let alone series, leaving that many runners on. They have to figure out a way to get the timely hits and stagger runs across the board.
It will be interesting to see if the team responds better to their new manager, Tony Mansolino. Sometimes, all it takes is a new leader to light the fire under a clubhouse to turn things around.