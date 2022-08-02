"Orioles in the midst of a surprising season just traded one of their best players" "All Astros gave up was Jose Siri"- MLB fans stunned by three-way deal involving Houston Astros, Orioles, and Rays.

The Houston Astros were sneaky buyers at the deadline, shoring up their lineup depth with the addition of Trey Mancini.

The Artist Formerly Known as @DanWeiner @ReallyDanWeiner @JeffPassan Orioles in the midst of a surprising season just traded one of their best players and the undisputed heart and soul of the team for the Rays 6th best prospect and the Astros' 12th best prospect. Ownership like this is way worse than those who try and buy titles. @JeffPassan Orioles in the midst of a surprising season just traded one of their best players and the undisputed heart and soul of the team for the Rays 6th best prospect and the Astros' 12th best prospect. Ownership like this is way worse than those who try and buy titles.

The most impressive angle of this acquisition is that they only needed to part with a utility player to do it.

In a three-team trade, the Houston Astros sent a .178 hitter in Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire veteran Trey Mancini. Mancini is currently hitting .268 on the season. Mancini and Siri, however, we're just two chips in a much bigger pot.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources.



Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden Murray



Baltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott



Tampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources.Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden MurrayBaltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermottTampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri

The Rays made a surprise move by moving their sixth overall pick in Seth Johnson to the Baltimore Orioles. As far as Tampa is concerned, the organization may soon feel the sentiments of this fan's reaction within the next couple years.

matt @OCPDesigns @JeffPassan No fucking way did we just give up a #6 prospect for Siri. @JeffPassan No fucking way did we just give up a #6 prospect for Siri.

Mind you, he's set to miss most, if not all of next season due to Tommy John surgery. The sky is still the limit for Seth, though, as he has posted lights-out numbers at every level thus far without looking overwhelmed. No doubt the retooling Orioles made out well in a prospect-heavy return for their established veteran.

There was no shortage of mixed emotions between fans and analysts alike. While this three-way trade certainly benefits the Houston Astros short-term, some fans have the long-term impacts of all three teams in mind.

Who won, who lost, and who's just lost in 3-way deal with Houston Astros

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds

There are two winners here for the short-term and long-term. At face value, for the short-term, the Houston Astros seemingly gave up very little to add an established presence to their batting order. That alone is a win for a team looking to put themselves over the top as World Series contenders.

Though they did sacrifice their 12th-ranked prospect in Chayce McDermott, the Astros didn't part with any of their top three prospects.

Dean Ski @ReachForTheSki @JeffPassan Ohh Seth is TB’s 6th overall and Chayce is Houston’s 12th. Interesting Houston got the best player in the deal and didn’t give up the best prospect, TB gave up more and got less. @JeffPassan Ohh Seth is TB’s 6th overall and Chayce is Houston’s 12th. Interesting Houston got the best player in the deal and didn’t give up the best prospect, TB gave up more and got less.

The long-term winner looks to be the Baltimore Orioles. The club gained high-ceiling prospect Seth Johnson for an aging mid-level contributor on the back half of his career. Add blue-chip prospect McDermott to that pool, and you have a great reward for the low-risk departure of Trey Mancini.

Tampa Luis Patino of the Tampa Bay Rays

The one team that lost and looks absolutely lost in all of this, is the Tampa Bay Rays. Unless the Rays know something others don't, parting with a high pick is not ideal. Since Johnson just produced a sub-3 ERA in 2021, gaining a feigning prospect in Siri seems very underwhelming. One Astros fan wasted no time in expressing his thoughts on how Jose Siri's talents translate at the big-league level.

Yours Truly @mpreston83 @JeffPassan For the Rays fans, here is what you’re getting with Siri. He’s a flashy showboater. He will look like a HOFer when he’s in AAA. As soon as he gets called up he’s nothing more than a great defender. He does not get on base much. If he does, he’s a threat on the base paths. @JeffPassan For the Rays fans, here is what you’re getting with Siri. He’s a flashy showboater. He will look like a HOFer when he’s in AAA. As soon as he gets called up he’s nothing more than a great defender. He does not get on base much. If he does, he’s a threat on the base paths.

As far as the Houston Astros are concerned, they'll take that swap any day. The only downside was parting with 12th-ranked prospect, Chayce McderMott. Score it another run for the Houston Astros, with the Baltimore Orioles not too far behind on the better side of this trade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far