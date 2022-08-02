"Orioles in the midst of a surprising season just traded one of their best players" "All Astros gave up was Jose Siri"- MLB fans stunned by three-way deal involving Houston Astros, Orioles, and Rays.

The Houston Astros were sneaky buyers at the deadline, shoring up their lineup depth with the addition of Trey Mancini.
The most impressive angle of this acquisition is that they only needed to part with a utility player to do it.
In a three-team trade, the Houston Astros sent a .178 hitter in Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire veteran Trey Mancini. Mancini is currently hitting .268 on the season. Mancini and Siri, however, we're just two chips in a much bigger pot.
The Rays made a surprise move by moving their sixth overall pick in Seth Johnson to the Baltimore Orioles. As far as Tampa is concerned, the organization may soon feel the sentiments of this fan's reaction within the next couple years.
Mind you, he's set to miss most, if not all of next season due to Tommy John surgery. The sky is still the limit for Seth, though, as he has posted lights-out numbers at every level thus far without looking overwhelmed. No doubt the retooling Orioles made out well in a prospect-heavy return for their established veteran.
There was no shortage of mixed emotions between fans and analysts alike. While this three-way trade certainly benefits the Houston Astros short-term, some fans have the long-term impacts of all three teams in mind.
Who won, who lost, and who's just lost in 3-way deal with Houston Astros
There are two winners here for the short-term and long-term. At face value, for the short-term, the Houston Astros seemingly gave up very little to add an established presence to their batting order. That alone is a win for a team looking to put themselves over the top as World Series contenders.
Though they did sacrifice their 12th-ranked prospect in Chayce McDermott, the Astros didn't part with any of their top three prospects.
The long-term winner looks to be the Baltimore Orioles. The club gained high-ceiling prospect Seth Johnson for an aging mid-level contributor on the back half of his career. Add blue-chip prospect McDermott to that pool, and you have a great reward for the low-risk departure of Trey Mancini.
The one team that lost and looks absolutely lost in all of this, is the Tampa Bay Rays. Unless the Rays know something others don't, parting with a high pick is not ideal. Since Johnson just produced a sub-3 ERA in 2021, gaining a feigning prospect in Siri seems very underwhelming. One Astros fan wasted no time in expressing his thoughts on how Jose Siri's talents translate at the big-league level.
As far as the Houston Astros are concerned, they'll take that swap any day. The only downside was parting with 12th-ranked prospect, Chayce McderMott. Score it another run for the Houston Astros, with the Baltimore Orioles not too far behind on the better side of this trade.