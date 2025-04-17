Orioles receive vital guidance on Rutschman, Henderson, Holliday from ex-Marlins boss 

The Baltimore Orioles' poor start to the MLB season has caused a degree of panic among fans, and the media has followed a narrative of them signing their young talent to long-term contracts.

However, former president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson, believes Baltimore's front office is on the right track and there is no reason to give out contracts in a panic. Despite their 7-10 start to the regular season, they have been doing well in the long run, and there's no reason to believe they won't bounce back.

The Orioles have some of the best young talent in the country in Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday. However, a string of injuries, especially to their starting rotation, has seen them struggle in the early stages of the season.

While the media and fans have started questioning Baltimore's front office, David Samson believes that there is no reason to start panicking now.

On Wednesday's episode of his "Nothing Personal with David Samson" podcast, the former executive said:

"Think about it, the young players that the Orioles have are already signed. Adley Rutschman still has two years left after this, [Gunnar] Henderson has three years left after this, Jackson Holliday has two years of pre-arb still.

"They're so young, you don't have to panic-sign anybody and your window is still open. To win with young players outperforming their contract is the only way to win if you're not in LA.

"When you sign too many of these young guys to contracts, you are strangling yourself and your future payroll and your ability to properly manage your window.

"So what if David Rubenstein, Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde and the Orioles, what if they actually have it figured out in a way that works. May not win a World Series, but it's been working on the field, it's been working off the field," he added.

(from 5:17 mark onwards)

Having lost Corbin Burnes in the offseason, it is no wonder that the Orioles have had a sluggish start to the season with two of their most important starting pitchers out due to injury.

Garyson Rodriguez hasn't made a single start this season while Zach Eflin was was added to the IL last week. It now depends on their offense to pull them through until the pitching stars return to action.

Jackson Holliday inspires Orioles to victory with 2nd career grand slam

Infielder Jackson Holliday hit a grand slam off Gavin Williams to help the Baltimore Orioles record a 9-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. After struggling to put together wins in the MLB season, this win will come as a huge boost to the whole team.

Holliday became the third player in franchise history to have two grand slams in his first seven career home runs. With the series against the Guardians now tied, they have all to play for in Game 3 on Thursday.

