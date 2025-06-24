Orioles skipper reveals plan with Jackson Holliday for the next five years

Jackson Holliday’s surge in the MLB top line has put the infielder in second among AL 2B votes for the All-Star game. While initial struggles even in the past year were noticed, he has been faring well in the 2025 season so far.

Even Baltimore Orioles manager Tony Mansolino revealed that Jackson Holliday is the type of player to lead the team in the top of the roster spot. He also pointed out how Holliday will be the team’s leadoff hitter for the next five years.

“This is your leadoff hitter at least for the next five years. I don't think this kid goes anywhere else in the lineup. I took him out of the leadoff spot against [Tigers ace Tarik] Skubal [on June 12]. I don't think I'll ever do that [again]. I think he's probably staying there, barring something unforeseen."

When asked about what the infielder thought about Mansolino’s comment, Holliday said that he’s blessed to play for such a team and to gain their trust. He hopes to set the mood for the team as long as he can and do his best to keep up with the expectations.

While Holliday is one of the top stars from the Baltimore Orioles for the 2025 All-Star appearance, that’s not all the manager has thought about. He's planning further into the future to make sure Holliday has his name etched as one of the top five players by 2027.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Tony Mansolino said. “When I look at Jackson, I'm not concerned about the All-Star thing right now. It's like, 'How do we get this kid to be one of the top five players in the game by 2027?' That's how I look at Jackson."

His performance has kept improving throughout the season. In Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers, Holliday recorded three home runs and a career-tying four RBIs in a 6-0 win.

Jackson Holliday comments on his All-Star appearance possibility

Jackson Holliday [Source: Imagn]

For 21-year-old Jackson Holliday, his father Matt has always been a figure of admiration. He has seen his father appear in seven All-Star games during his stint with both the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

As of the current voting update, Holliday is second to the Detroit Tigers, 2B Gleyber Torres and leading the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve by a slight margin. He said that he’s grateful to be in the leading spot, but that’s not all his focus.

“It’s quite a blessing to even be in this situation. But to be able to be on All-Star voting is pretty awesome,” Jackson Holliday said. “I’m very blessed and lucky to be in this situation. Whatever happens, happens, but it’s an honor either way.”

Expand Tweet

The Phase I voting ends on Thursday, and there’s still a long way to go before confirmation to the All-Star seat. While Holliday admitted being excited for his first time appearance, his focus is to win the current games and secure a spot for the postseason with the team.

