Orioles vs Cardinals Game 2 to be rescheduled for Wednesday due to rain, followed by series finale 

The second game of the series between the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals was interrupted due to rain in the sixth inning before being rescheduled for Wednesday. Baltimore and St. Louis will resume on Wednesday from the bottom of the sixth inning. Subsequently, the third game will be played on the same day, shortly after the conclusion of the suspended second game on Wednesday.

Soon after Cardinals starter Lance Lynn finished pitching in the top of the sixth inning, it started to pour down heavily. The ground crew was instructed to put the tarp on the field. When the rain continued for long hours, the umpiring staff decided to call off the game and reschedule it for Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The Orioles had tied the game at 1-1 after a Jorge Mateo double, which allowed Kyle Stowers to score a run in the top of the fifth inning. Earlier, a Nolan Gorman double to the center allowed Alec Burleson to score a run and give the Cardinals the lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Talking about Lance Lynn's perfect outing through six innings, manager Oliver Marmol said:

"He did a really nice job. He filled up the zone, fastball, cutter, sinker. He landed the curveball eight out of nine times, landed that pitch extremely well."

Further talking about Nolan Gorman's contribution to the game after an important RBI hit against Kyle Bradish, Marmol said:

“He controls the barrel extremely well. Making that conscious decision to use the whole field and not try to go pull side has allowed him to do exactly that, just take what the game has given him, and he’s done a really nice job. That’s a tough at bat.”

This all-pitcher duel between Lance Lynn and Kyle Bradish will conclude tomorrow before the Cardinals and Orioles play the series finale in St. Loius.

Cardinals defeated Orioles in first game of 3-game series on Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a winning start in the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at home on Monday. Sonny Gray's decent 5.2-inning outing with strikeouts helped the offense rake in some important runs to take down Baltimore, 6-3.

Michael Siani had four RBIs, while Masyn Winn came up with two RBIs to help St. Louis take a 1-0 lead in the series.

