Orioles vs. Red Sox: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 3, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will face each other on Thursday afternoon after splitting the first two games. The American League East Division is expected to be tight this season, and every game in this season's series is going to matter.

Here is a look at all of the odds and key information needed to predict this matchup.

Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction

It has been a slow start on offense for the Red Sox this season, but Rafael Devers was finally able to collect a hit on Wednesday night. Devers and the Red Sox need to start showing some power at some point this season, and this could be a chance to cash in.

Baltimore is coming into this game with a record of 3-3, and they have been a great team at home in the last few seasons. The Orioles have scored 32 runs through the first six games of the season, and they have shown off plenty of power as well.

Tanner Houck, who struggled in the season opener, will start for the Red Sox. Veteran Charlie Morton will take the mound for the Orioles.

This should be a game where runs will be scored, and it will be the Orioles that end up doing the most scoring.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 4

Orioles vs. Red Sox odds

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Money Line: Baltimore Orioles 120, Boston Red Sox EVEN

Run Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-180), Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Orioles vs. Red Sox injuries

Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (SS): 10-Day IL (Arm)

Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 15-Day IL (Arm)

Colton Cowser (OF): 15-Day IL (Finger)

Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John)

Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello (RHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Liam Hendricks (RHP): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Lucas Giolito (SP): 15-Day IL (Hamstring)

Orioles vs. Red Sox picks

This should be one of the best matchups of the day, and each team is going to put up some runs on offense. Expect a close game on Thursday, but it will be the Orioles that win the game and the series.

Money Line: Baltimore Orioles -120

Run Spread: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 Runs

