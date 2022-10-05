New York Yankees fans are buzzing as top prospect Oswald Peraza hits his first career home run: "Oswald Peraza is such a stud", "IKF starting over him is really criminal at this point"

The powerhouse New York Yankees offense appears to have yet another future superstar in the form of Oswald Peraza. The highly ranked prospect hit his first career home run in the second inning of the Yankees game against the Texas Rangers today. Peraza sat on a hanging slider by Rangers pitcher Jon Gray, launching it 399 feet over the left field fence and sending MLB Twitter into a frenzy.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been a revelation for the New York Yankees since making his MLB debut on September 1st, 2022. In 45 plate appearances, Peraza has hit an impressive .333 average, while his counter-part, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, has struggled at the plate this season. Kiner-Falefa's .262 average, and .643 OPS (on-base + slugging %) has made him the target for disgruntled Yankees fans.

dec🥸 @Declan4PF Oswald Peraza is incredible and we have some whaleshit LOSER starting over him… @AaronBoone you make me SICK Oswald Peraza is incredible and we have some whaleshit LOSER starting over him… @AaronBoone you make me SICK

Needless to say, the New York Yankees will have to make a decision about Peraza as the playoffs approach. According to fans, it might be a much easier decision than the Yankee organization believes it is.

Peraza is just another star prospect for the New York Yankees

Oswald Peraza is yet another superstar prospect in the Yankees' seemingly unstoppable farm system. According to MLB.com, Peraza is currently ranked #50 on their Top 100 MLB Prospects list. New York also has #5 Anthony Volpe, #39 Jasson Dominguez, and #82 Austin Wells within the top 100.

While the Yankees have never been afraid to sign or trade for talent, their ability to develop young talent has been key to the team's success. A prime example of their ability to cultivate talent is Aaron Judge, who is having one of the best seasons in franchise history. Peraza obviously isn't Aaron Judge, but he is in one of the best organizations to help him reach his maximum potential.

AL East Champs @captainderk Oswald Peraza is such a stud Oswald Peraza is such a stud

No matter where his career goes from here, it appears that Peraza has already won the hearts of Yankee fans. That or they just really hate Kiner-Falefa.

