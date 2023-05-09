Oswald Peraza Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Venezuelan phenom

Oswald Peraza came into the spring with the New York Yankees vying for the starting shortstop job. He lost that battle and was demoted to AAA. He's with the major league club because of an insane amount of injuries. However, as players return to the lineup, Peraza's role becomes diminished.

He could be sent back to the minors, but there's no real future for him. At second base, the Yankees are clogged with Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu. Anthony Volpe will probably be the shortstop for the next six years at minimum. Some teams could use Peraza, though.

Oswald Peraza trade destinations: Where the Yankee without a spot could go

3) Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have thus far been unable to replace Dansby Swanson's production. They're still one of the best teams in baseball, but that's not a hole they want to continue with. At the very least, Oswald Peraza gives them depth and versatility in the infield.

2) Pittsburgh Pirates

Could Oswald Peraza be headed to the Pirates?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a good team without the services of Oneil Cruz, whom they lost for the entire season. They can survive, but adding depth up the middle would be a wise choice. Peraza is young, too, and would fit in their timeline.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Peraza has struggled in major league action, but his play last year in the postseason and down the stretch was fine. He can contribute and there are teams with desperate needs at shortstop. The Los Angeles Dodgers, after Gavin Lux's injury, are one.

